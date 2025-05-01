Tokio Marine HCC International Appoints Thibaud Hervy as CEO with Simon Button Promoted to International CUO

LONDON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC International (TMHCCI), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC) group of companies based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Thibaud Hervy, previously Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) – Specialty Lines, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TMHCCI and Simon Button, formerly CUO – London Market, has been promoted to CUO of TMHCCI. These appointments take place with immediate effect subject to regulatory approval.

This news follows the recent announcement of Barry Cook as Deputy CEO of TMHCC. He is one of the London Market’s longest-serving CEOs, having spent more than 20 years leading TMHCCI. In handing over the leadership of TMHCCI, Mr. Cook will focus on his new role at TMHCC.

Mr. Hervy joined the business in 1999 as an Underwriter in HCC Global’s Financial Lines team, covering France and the Benelux region. Following this, he went on to play a central part in the rollout of the company’s underwriting strategy around the world, undertaking a number of senior roles, before being promoted to Managing Director of HCC Global in 2010. Mr. Hervy was appointed CUO – Specialty Lines of TMHCCI in 2014 and has been key to driving the continued development of the business' long-term underwriting and distribution strategies.

Mr. Button takes up the role of CUO of TMHCCI. He joined the company in 2000 and has held several leadership roles across TMHCCI’s Property, Marine and Energy underwriting divisions. In his expanded responsibilities, Mr. Button will play a pivotal role in shaping TMHCCI’s underwriting strategy as it continues to expand its offerings.

“Barry’s impact on our international business cannot be overstated. When he took the helm in 2005, TMHCCI was a small player in London. Today, Barry leaves it a $2.8 billion market leader with an excellent track record of success over decades. He has been instrumental in building a business which continues to set new standards and achieve exceptional results,” said Susan Rivera, TMHCC’s CEO. “I am delighted to be working even more closely with Barry in his new role, and in Thibaud, we have the ideal candidate to carry on his legacy. As we embark on an exciting new chapter, Thibaud will spearhead our international growth and the expansion of our product suite.”

Ms. Rivera added, “I am also delighted to announce Simon’s appointment as CUO of our International business. The risk landscape and the needs of our insureds are evolving. Key challenges such as the global transition to more sustainable practices also present significant business opportunities. Thibaud and Simon’s expertise will be core to the new offerings we are developing and to achieving new heights of excellence in service and innovation for our clients.”

Mr. Cook commented, “I am proud to pass the baton of leadership of TMHCCI to Thibaud and Simon. I have had the pleasure of working with them for decades, and their vision and expertise continue to impress. I am certain that TMHCCI will continue to go from strength to strength under their management.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

