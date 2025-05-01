Easy Outings, Cozy Carry: Momcozy Launches Move2Fit 2-in-1 Baby Carrier for Active Parents

New York, USA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global mother and baby brand trusted by over 3 million parents across 60 countries, today introduced the Move2Fit 2-in-1 baby carrier, designed for active families. Developed with pediatric input and real parent feedback, it supports extended outdoor use with full-body ergonomic support and built-in storage—all in one compact design.

Designed for Movement, Built for Comfort

The baby carrier with hip seat offers six carry positions, adapting from newborn to toddler stages. Its widened, cushioned seat promotes healthy hip development, a benefit endorsed by pediatricians. For parents, the 3D abdominal panel and X-shaped back harness reduce lower back strain—making long outings easier to handle.

Function Meets Freedom

The 2-in-1 baby carrier includes built-in storage compartments for essentials like phones, bottles, and diapers—eliminating the need for a separate bag. This hands-free design is especially convenient for trail walks, errands, or navigating busy public transit.

A strap-free seat design allows seamless transitions between modes, letting parents shift from indoor cuddles to outdoor adventures in seconds—no buckles or fuss required.

Proven Benefits, Real Experiences

Field testers praised the hip seat baby carriers for ease of use, reduced back pain, and more enjoyable outings. One parent shared, “I used to dread packing up for walks. With Move2Fit, I just clip in and go—it’s part of our daily routine now.”

Availability and Product Details

The best baby carrier with hip seat for outings is now available

The best baby carrier with a hip seat for outings is now available — and you can enjoy 10% off with code Move2Fit10

Key Features:

Six carrying positions for growing babies





Built-in storage compartments for essentials





Cushioned hip seat encourages healthy hip development





3D abdominal panel and X-shaped straps relieve back strain





Fast, fuss-free setup—ideal for new parents





About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 3 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

To learn more about our brand, visit www.momcozy.com



Anna Jiang

Momcozy

pr@momcozy.com





