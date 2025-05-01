RWA Inc. Celebrates RWAI Launch with $50,000 $RWAI Giveaway for Gold+ Users

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWAI is your AI agent for crypto research, reporting and token launches. It helps you find high-potential projects, guides developers in making their tokens launch-ready, and supports institutions in tokenizing and listing real-world assets.

$RWAI is launching on Virtuals on May 5, with TGE going live May 6 at 11:00 AM UTC.

Listing on Virtuals: May 5



May 5 TGE (Token Generation Event): May 6 at 11:00 AM UTC



May 6 at 11:00 AM UTC Launch page: https://app.virtuals.io/geneses/344



RWAI is proudly backed by RWA Inc. To celebrate this milestone and show appreciation to our most engaged community members, we’re launching an exclusive $50,000 $RWAI giveaway, to be distributed among users who reach Gold+ tier on the RWA platform.

How to Join the Giveaway

Participation is simple:

Stake $RWA on the official RWA Investor Platform. Reach Gold+ tier, unlocking access to premium features and rewards.

Stake $RWA, reach Gold+ tier and join the giveaway: https://launch.rwa.inc

About RWA Inc

RWA Inc specializes in connecting funders to premium RWA and DePIN startups. Through our platform, funders can access carefully vetted projects to which we have provided advisory, acceleration and go-to market support. We facilitate different fundraising opportunities for clients. Our formats create investment opportunities for anyone interested in participating in RWA and DePIN startups, staying true to our mission of creating global accessibility to RWA investments.

Contact:

RWAI PR

Marketing@RWAI.inc

