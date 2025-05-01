Fresche Solutions Optimizes IBM i Modernization with AI-Powered Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in AI-powered IT modernization, announces the enhanced release of its Application Intelligence toolset. AI advancements to X-Analysis empower organizations to overcome challenges like talent shortages and complex legacy applications while achieving faster, more impactful results.

“AI-powered X-Analysis is more than a tool – it’s a partner in your modernization journey,” said Joe Zarrehparvar, President & CEO at Fresche Solutions. “It simplifies business application analysis, helping customers determine and optimize the modernization of code and data. By delivering actionable insights, businesses can reduce time-to-results, increase confidence in modernizing complex applications, and drive growth. Companies using this solution have already significantly improved their UIs and operational efficiency. I’m confident this powerful tool will help you modernize your business applications with ease and certainty.”

Key Benefits for Your Business:

Faster Results: Accelerate modernization with actionable insights and efficient workflows.

Accelerate modernization with actionable insights and efficient workflows. Ease of Use: Designed for teams of all expertise levels – from junior staff to seasoned professionals.

Designed for teams of all expertise levels – from junior staff to seasoned professionals. Smarter Modernization: Streamline updates to code, databases, and user interfaces using phased, low-risk approaches.

Streamline updates to code, databases, and user interfaces using phased, low-risk approaches. Cost Efficiency: Reduce IT costs and maintenance while improving adoption and user satisfaction.

“Our mission is to make modernization easier, smarter, and more accessible,” said John Clark, Chief Technology Officer at Fresche Solutions. “X-Analysis combines AI-powered insights, intuitive visual tools, and user-friendly features like the Explain function to bridge skill gaps. This release empowers IT teams to efficiently tackle complex projects, mitigate risks, and unlock new business potential.”

To learn how AI-powered X-Analysis can help your business modernize smarter and faster, join Fresche Solutions for a live webinar, “Smarter IBM i Modernization with AI-Powered Application Intelligence,” on May 15th. Register here to save your seat. Explore more about the Application Intelligence toolset and how it can support your success here.

ABOUT FRESCHE SOLUTIONS

Innovators in AI-powered IT modernization, Fresche manages and maximizes the value of IBM i and Microsoft Azure business-critical systems to reduce technical debt. Our market-leading IP and proven solutions in Modernization, AI & Data Analytics, KTLO , and Cloud Managed Services have earned the trust of global leaders from 2200+ companies. Reimagine your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

