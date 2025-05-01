ATLASSIAN WILLIAMS RACING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AI LEADER AIRIA

Miami, Florida, USA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of this weekend’s 2025 FIA Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Atlassian Williams Racing is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with Airia, an innovative enterprise platform that enables organisations to orchestrate, deploy and manage AI solutions securely and at scale.

Atlanta-headquartered Airia will become Official AI Orchestration Partner to Atlassian Williams Racing, the iconic British-based F1 team with nine Constructors’ World Championships and seven Drivers’ Championships.

The partnership brings together two innovation-led companies driven by precision, performance and cutting-edge technology. Williams will use the Airia platform to safely connect teams across the organisation to AI capabilities, enabling faster access to knowledge and insights in pursuit of future World Championship success. It will also allow the team to build intelligent workflows and automate complex tasks, improving decision-making across technical and operational groups with robust security and governance guardrails in place.

Airia has chosen Atlassian Williams Racing for its first partnership in Formula 1, joining forces with one of the sport’s most iconic names to expand its reach across global markets. The partnership reflects Airia’s commitment to real-time decision-making, speed and reliability under pressure – values central to success both on and off track. In addition to Williams’ position as an icon of the sport, Airia was also attracted by the team’s dedication to inspiring the next generation through initiatives like F1 Academy and its pioneering schools outreach programme which will bring 10,000 children to the team’s Grove HQ this year free of charge to learn about STEM careers.

Airia’s branding will debut this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, appearing on the front wing endplates and halos of the FW47 race cars driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, as well as on the side of the F1 Academy car driven by emerging US star Lia Block. Reflecting Airia’s passion for education, the company also plans to integrate into the team’s STEM programme.

Airia becomes the third major technology company to partner with Williams in 2025, reinforcing the team’s long-standing position as a pioneering innovator in the world’s most technologically-advanced sport. Atlassian became the team’s title partner in January, followed by Brillio in March, strengthening the team’s growing roster of world-class partners.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams Racing: “We are delighted that Airia has chosen to partner with Atlassian Williams Racing ahead of the Miami Grand Prix to help accelerate our transformation towards winning World Championships. We are gathering real momentum as we invest in the right people, tools and cutting-edge technology needed to succeed and attract the right partners like Airia to help us deliver that success.”

Sorin Cheran, Chief Information and Analytics Officer, Atlassian Williams Racing: “Partnering with Airia is another key milestone in Atlassian Williams Racing’s data and AI strategy. Their innovative AI orchestration platform and commitment to excellence, agility and continuous improvement will help give us a competitive edge in a sport where every millisecond matters.”

John Marshall, CEO, Airia: "Partnering with Atlassian Williams Racing represents a perfect alignment of vision – Formula 1 is the ultimate real-time, data-driven environment where victories are decided by thousandths of a second and AI will be the next major competitive differentiator. Just as success on the track depends on speed, precision, and agility, enterprises across industries must embrace AI to win. We're excited to help Williams safely embed AI across their operations as they chase World Championship success – and to showcase how powerful AI orchestration can drive smarter, faster outcomes both on the racetrack and across the global economy."



About Atlassian Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Atlassian Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Airia

Airia is a leading enterprise AI orchestration platform that enables organizations to securely build, deploy, and manage AI solutions at scale. Through its innovative platform, enterprises can seamlessly integrate AI capabilities with existing systems and data sources while maintaining robust security guardrails and compliance controls. Global enterprises trust Airia's powerful platform to accelerate their AI initiatives and transform critical workflows into intelligent, automated solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Airia is driving the future of enterprise AI by helping organizations rapidly scale and optimize their AI investments. For more information, visit airia.com.

