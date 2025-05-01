Drone-Mounted Lidar Systems for Bathymetric Surveys Market Expected to Reach $890 Million By 2032

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Bathymetry is a rising subset of uses in the drone universe. Bathymetry is the study of the "beds" or "floors" of water bodies, including the ocean, rivers, streams, and lakes. LIDAR and drones drive this segment. According to a recent industry report from Grand View Research said: “The drone-mounted LiDAR systems for bathymetric surveys market is projected to experience significant growth, with the global LiDAR drone market expected to reach around $892 million by 2032. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-precision geospatial data, technological advancements in LiDAR sensors, and the integration of LiDAR with AI and machine learning. Advancements in LiDAR technology, such as improved accuracy and reduced costs, have made it more accessible for a wide range of applications. Moreover, LiDAR integration with drones and autonomous vehicles is driving market expansion. The airborne segment dominated the U.S. LiDAR industry with a revenue share of over 44.9% in 2024. Airborne LiDAR holds a dominant position in the U.S. market and is also the fastest-growing segment, driven by its extensive use in large-scale mapping, urban planning, and environmental monitoring. The ability of airborne LiDAR to cover vast areas with high accuracy makes it an essential tool for applications such as topographic mapping, flood risk assessment, and forest management. The integration of LiDAR systems with advanced drones and aircraft has further enhanced its utility, enabling cost-effective and efficient data acquisition. The rise of smart city initiatives and infrastructure development projects in the U.S. is another key factor propelling the growth of airborne LiDAR.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

Grand View Research continued: “The mobile & UAV accounted to hold significant market share in 2024. The mobile and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) LiDAR segment is experiencing significant growth in the U.S., primarily due to its versatility and ability to collect data in dynamic environments. Mobile LiDAR systems, mounted on vehicles, are widely used for road mapping, urban modeling, and autonomous vehicle navigation. UAV-based LiDAR has gained traction in industries like agriculture, construction, and mining, where flexibility and accessibility are critical. The reduced cost of UAV platforms and advancements in compact LiDAR sensors have made this technology more accessible to a broader range of industries. Additionally, advancements in miniaturization and cost reduction are opening up new opportunities for LiDAR applications. Smaller, more affordable sensors are becoming available for use in drones, allowing for rapid aerial mapping and surveying in hard-to-reach areas.”

ZenaTech’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Drone as a Service (DaaS) Offerings Expand to Bathymetric Surveys for Underwater Terrain Mapping for Commercial and Government Customers - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces its DaaS offerings have expanded to include bathymetric surveys, a specialized method of mapping underwater terrain using drones equipped with sonar. These surveys are important for critical underwater depth and contour data to support maintenance, dredging, environmental planning, and aquatic development for both commercial and government customers.

ZenaTech’s DaaS bathymetric surveys are now available in South Florida through the recently acquired Wallace Surveying where the team has both golf course and Intracoastal Waterway project relationships and surveying expertise. Utilizing advanced sonar and ZenaDrone drones, high-resolution underwater maps help customers make informed decisions ─ from enhanced water management and lake and channel design strategies, to ensuring long-term sustainability.

“The Wallace team brings key customer relationships and bathymetric survey expertise that will enhance our national DaaS drone offerings. Bathymetric surveys using aerial drones offer faster, safer, and more cost-effective data collection, especially in hard-to-reach or hazardous environments. Unlike conventional manned survey vessel methods, drones require fewer personnel, reduce operational risks, and can access shallow or narrow areas with greater precision,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

According to DataIntelo market research, the global Bathymetry Survey Sonar Market was valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2023, this market is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. This encompasses sonar systems utilized in bathymetric surveys, including those deployed on drones.

ZenaTech’s DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of service solutions from land surveys to power line inspections or power washing, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks achieving superior results, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision farming applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments without the need for specialized training. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) announced recently that official marketing approval from the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) was received for the DropAir™ Precision Airdrop System, developed in collaboration with Heven Drones (“Heven”).

Heven is a leading U.S. drone manufacturer with roots in Israel that specializes in custom autonomous UAV platforms. This authorization from DECA enables ParaZero and Heven to actively market their joint DropAir-integrated solution to global clients across commercial, defense, and humanitarian sectors.

The DropAir system, integrated with Heven’s advanced UAVs, enables accurate and safe aerial delivery of critical payloads, including medical supplies, tactical equipment, and humanitarian aid. The combined solution is designed for autonomous deployment, enhanced safety, and mission-critical precision—especially in hard-to-reach or hazardous environments.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) recently announced the launch of its eBee VISION next generation application software featuring a variety of critical updates. Of particular note, is the capability for autonomous position updates with map referencing to provide precise navigation even in GNSS-denied areas where satellite signals are unavailable or unreliable due to various factors.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Of the many new features provided in our latest software update, overcoming GNSS-denied shortfalls marks a significant leap forward in drone operations especially for defense personnel, public safety agencies and industrial teams working in high-stakes, GNSS-denied environments. Whether operating in dense urban centers, near critical installations, or in contested zones with active signal interference, our global eBee VISION customers can now maintain full navigational command of their drone using only the camera and map-based interface. This feature directly addresses a core challenge faced by tactical and industrial drone operators in today’s complex mission environments. Our technical team will continue to work relentlessly on refinements and ongoing advancements to ensure AgEagle remains at the forefront of UAV innovation.”

EHang (NASDAQ: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (UAM) technology platform company, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guangdong EHang General Aviation Co., Ltd. (“EHang General Aviation”), and its joint venture company in Hefei, Hefei HeYi Aviation Co., Ltd. (“HeYi Aviation”), have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates (“OC”) for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”).

This milestone officially marks the launch of China’s human-carrying flight era in the low-altitude economy, allowing citizens and consumers to purchase flight tickets for low-altitude tourism, urban sightseeing, and diverse commercial human-carrying flight services at related operation sites in Guangzhou and Hefei. In the future, operators will also gradually expand into more other scenarios such as urban commuting based on operational conditions legally and compliantly. The issuance of the first batch of OCs sets a new benchmark for the low-altitude economy and urban air mobility and further unleashing a more powerful vitality of the new-quality productive forces.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently announced it has secured a $3.4 million order for its Iron Drone Raider Counter-UAS system from renowned European defense contractor for their governmental end client. This marks the initial deployment of the Iron Drone Raider in Europe and represents a major milestone in the global expansion of Ondas' counter-UAS business.

"Ongoing geopolitical instability and the rapid proliferation of hostile drone technologies have intensified the urgency for effective counter-UAS capabilities across NATO-aligned and partner nations," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "This order reflects the rising global demand for autonomous aerial defense systems that can be rapidly deployed, scaled, and adapted to modern threat environments. Iron Drone Raider delivers a differentiated solution for military and homeland security operators charged with safeguarding critical infrastructure and civilian populations from increasingly sophisticated aerial threats."

