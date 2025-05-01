Celebrity Trainer Pieter Vodden Partners with Campio to Promote Daily Joint Support for Active Lifestyles

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campio, the supplement brand empowering consumers with confidence via validation from professional athletes, has now partnered with fitness expert and coach to the stars, Pieter Vodden. Vodden, known for training celebrities such as Jason Momoa, Robin Wright, Margot Robbie, and Scott Eastwood, among others, is also the founder and co-owner of Pharos Athletic Club. With locations in Echo Park, Redondo Beach, Palm Springs and Idyllwild, the British health and wellness expert embodies the Southern Californian lifestyle.

However, even those individuals in peak physical shape cannot defy age, which is why Vodden takes Campio’s all-in-one joint support supplement.

“At 47 I’m still very active. I do a lot of weightlifting, running, boxing and performance-based activities. I needed a supplement to help me keep my joints healthy and was specifically looking for Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Turmeric and Hyaluronic Acid. Campio combines all of these as well as further key ingredients to help reduce inflammation and keep me moving optimally. I now take it daily and this supplement is an absolute game changer. Highly recommended.”

Choosing a supplement can be overwhelming. That’s why Campio created Supplements Simplified™ — offering expert-formulated, athlete-approved products you can trust. With Vodden on board, consumers can feel confident in what they’re taking.

Campio’s all-in-one joint support supplement is made with 9 active ingredients and was formulated by bio-chemists and nutrition specialists in a UL and cGMP Certified facility. With zero compromise, Campio is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, without dairy, egg, tree nuts, sugar, artificial flavors or sweeteners, synthetic dyes, titanium dioxide and is heavy metals tested.



Campio is Supplements Simpliﬁed™. We cut through the confusion of the crowded supplement market by collaborating with elite athletes and premier U.S. manufacturers to create high-quality, trustworthy supplements. We focus on efﬁcacy and simplicity, so consumers can conﬁdently choose products vetted by those who understand performance best.

