DN Miner Experiences Surge in New Users Following XRP Integration, Plans Expansion to Support Additional Digital Assets

London, UK , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortly after integrating support for XRP cloud mining services, DN Miner is reporting a significant surge in its global user base. The overwhelming response has not only validated the demand for new passive strategies among XRP holders but also accelerated the company’s roadmap to expand cloud mining capabilities beyond XRP and Bitcoin.

With thousands of new users flocking to the platform, DN Miner is preparing to roll out support for additional top-performing cryptocurrencies in the coming months — a move that leadership believes will firmly position the company as a dominant force in the global cloud mining space.

XRP Integration Proves Demand for Innovation in Cloud Mining

DN Miner’s XRP integration was introduced in response to user demand. It enables investors to fund mining contracts with XRP and generate consistent daily mining rewards. The offering, which blends AI-optimized mining operations with an intuitive user experience, has been met with record-breaking registration numbers since its release.

"XRP holders are increasingly looking for smarter ways to put their assets to work, and our solution delivered exactly that," said Erin Stevens, Executive Director at DN Miner. "We saw a sharp increase in sign-ups, contract activations, and user engagement almost immediately. It’s clear the market is hungry for innovation."

New Assets Coming: A Strategic Move to Capture Market Share

Building on the momentum, DN Miner has confirmed plans to expand its cloud mining support beyond just XRP and Bitcoin. While the full list of upcoming supported assets is still under wraps, the company hinted at prioritizing coins that combine strong investor demand, long-term viability, and mining infrastructure compatibility.

By expanding its cloud mining catalog, DN Miner aims to:

Attract investors holding a wider range of digital assets





Broaden its user base across global crypto communities





Solidify its position as the most forward-thinking cloud mining provider in the market





"Many platforms are still offering the same limited services they were years ago," added Stevens. "At DN Miner, our mission is to stay ahead of the curve — and that means rapidly scaling our offerings to meet investor expectations across the broader digital asset landscape."

Why Investors Are Switching to DN Miner

The influx of new users has not just been limited to individual retail participants — data shows many are migrating from competing platforms that lack flexibility, innovation, or transparency.

DN Miner’s core value proposition continues to resonate with investors of all levels:

No hardware is required. There is no need for expensive ASICs or GPU rigs—everything is hosted in DN Miner’s secure mining facilities.





There is no need for expensive ASICs or GPU rigs—everything is hosted in DN Miner’s secure mining facilities. Low barrier to entry: Simple registration and funding process using XRP or BTC.





Simple registration and funding process using XRP or BTC. AI-optimized profitability: Proprietary algorithms maximize hash rate and energy efficiency, boosting potential returns.

Proprietary algorithms maximize hash rate and energy efficiency, boosting potential returns. Daily distributions: Users receive profits every 24 hours with full performance transparency.

Users receive profits every 24 hours with full performance transparency. Professional-grade security: Industry-standard protocols and regular audits to protect user assets and data.



Infrastructure Ready for Scale

To support the growing influx of users and future asset integrations, DN Miner has made significant investments in its technical infrastructure. The company’s state-of-the-art mining hardware, cooling systems, and security architecture are built to scale, ensuring uninterrupted service as new coins are onboarded.

Recent upgrades include:

High-performance ASIC miners tailored for maximum yield across multiple algorithms





tailored for maximum yield across multiple algorithms Liquid immersion cooling systems delivering 40% improved thermal efficiency





systems delivering 40% improved thermal efficiency Multi-signature wallet protections and real-time monitoring for asset safety





and real-time monitoring for asset safety Automated mining management tools that adapt to market and network conditions





that adapt to market and network conditions The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:







What’s Next for DN Miner

As the company gears up for its next phase of growth, DN Miner’s leadership remains focused on three key pillars: innovation, accessibility, and scalability. By continuously expanding its asset offerings and optimizing user experience, the platform is well-positioned to lead the next generation of cloud mining.

The company is actively finalizing its next digital asset integrations and plans to release an official update with launch dates in the coming weeks. In the meantime, new users are encouraged to register and explore current XRP and Bitcoin mining options, with a limited-time $100 bonus for first-time users.

About DN Miner

DN Miner is a global leader in AI-powered cloud mining solutions, offering users around the world access to advanced mining technology without the need for hardware or technical expertise. With a focus on transparency, security, and continuous innovation, DN Miner is redefining the way individuals and institutions engage with cryptocurrency mining.

