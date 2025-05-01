APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sugar Auto Parts, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement (“Agreement”) to acquire Sugar Auto Parts, Inc., a Nevada corporation.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in May 2025, subject to customary closing conditions outlined in the Agreement. Shareholders and interested parties can find comprehensive details regarding the transaction in the Company's forthcoming 8-K filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, expected within the next five business days.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA., and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and develops solutions for work, home life, recreation, and research that make users more productive and efficient, whether at work, home, or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information, visit www.applifedigital.com.

