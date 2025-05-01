BuyerTwin Launches AI Platform to Give Businesses Direct Access to Virtual Buyer Feedback

Cleveland, OH, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuyerTwin today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered platform that creates interactive “twins” of ideal buyer personas, providing businesses with direct, unfiltered feedback on their marketing, sales, and product strategies. The platform allows teams to test messaging, content, website usability, and more, receiving instant, honest insights as if talking directly to their target audience.

BuyerTwin leverages advanced AI and data from its proprietary TwinForce network—which recruits real buyers—to build highly accurate virtual personas. Users can interact with these AI twins in real-time to understand customer perspectives deeply. Key capabilities include:

Website Feedback: Instantly see how site copy, design, and navigation feel from the buyer’s perspective.

Content Insight: Understand which topics, formats, and messaging angles genuinely capture buyer attention and address their needs.

Channel Behavior Analysis: Discover where ideal buyers actually spend their time and how they prefer to engage.

Positioning & Messaging Tests: Refine value propositions and eliminate confusing jargon to ensure clarity.

Sales Approach Validation: Get direct feedback on sales messaging and identify what buyers need to feel confident.

Competitor Analysis: Understand how buyers perceive competitor offerings and positioning.

Keyword Discovery: Uncover the authentic language and search terms buyers use.

This innovative platform addresses a critical challenge: while most companies strive for buyer-centricity, they often operate from an internal "inside-out" perspective. This leads to an "illusion of understanding," where decisions are based on assumptions, internal biases, and legacy thinking rather than the buyer’s true reality. Traditional market research methods can be slow, costly, or fail to capture the dynamic nature of buyer motivations.

"Every business thinks they know their buyer, but the reality is, internal biases and legacy thinking create significant blind spots. Breaking free from that inside-out perspective is incredibly difficult," said Andy Halko, CEO of BuyerTwin. "BuyerTwin acts as the mechanism to finally achieve genuine buyer-centricity. It provides that crucial, unfiltered outside-in view, removing the guesswork and allowing companies to align their strategies with what truly motivates and resonates with their customers. It’s about moving from assumption to understanding, which is the foundation of sustainable growth."

BuyerTwin is designed for business leaders, marketing professionals, sales teams, and content creators committed to building a truly buyer-centric organization. By providing always-on, dynamic buyer intelligence, the platform empowers companies to make smarter, data-backed decisions, reduce wasted effort on misaligned initiatives, and accelerate growth by deeply understanding and serving their customers.

BuyerTwin provides an innovative AI-powered platform that enables businesses to operationalize buyer-centricity. By creating interactive virtual buyer personas ("twins") based on real-world data, the platform offers instant, unfiltered feedback on marketing, sales, and product strategies, simulating direct conversations with ideal customers. BuyerTwin helps companies break free from internal biases and assumptions, fostering deep customer understanding to refine strategies, eliminate guesswork, and drive sustainable growth. Learn more at https://buyertwin.com/.





