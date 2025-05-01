Mining Will Secure BC’s Economic Future

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-seven mining projects, representing $90 billion in economic activity have the potential to deliver major benefits for BC and Canada at a time of global instability, a slowing provincial economy and mounting fiscal challenges.

“BC has the minerals, precious metals and steelmaking coal the world needs. Mining has the potential to drive a new wave of economic growth – creating jobs, strengthening local and First Nations communities, and generating revenues for government services,” said Michael Goehring, President and CEO of MABC.

An independent economic impact study, prepared for the Mining Association of BC (MABC), examines 27 mining projects in advanced stages of development. The study concludes the near-term economic impact of their construction represents over $41 billion in near-term investment, thousands of jobs that will generate $27 billion in labour income, and more than $12 billion in tax revenues. Mine construction would result in $20 billion worth of goods and services being purchased from mine suppliers across the province.

The study estimates the operation of these mines over several decades could reach $984 billion in economic activity.

“BC and Canada must take urgent and bold action to assert our economic sovereignty amidst global trade disruptions and the potential for escalating trade wars. Persistent permitting delays must be addressed to accelerate the development of mining,” said Goehring.

British Columbia’s mineral producers have among the lowest carbon footprints globally and are world leading suppliers of responsibly-produced materials, essential for technologies like EV batteries, smartphones, MRI scanners, wind turbines, and jet engines.

“The responsible development of BC’s critical minerals, precious metals, and steelmaking coal resources can secure BC’s economic future, resiliency and long-term prosperity. It’s time to get more mines built,” added Goehring.

About the Study

MABC engaged Mansfield Consulting Inc. to assess the potential economic impact of 18 proposed critical mineral, six precious metal, and three steelmaking coal mine projects in BC. All projects are in advanced stages of development. Data for the study were collected from interviews, technical reports, economic assessments, and feasibility studies published by the proponents and available on the SEDAR website.

Mansfield Consulting Inc. provides specialized consulting services on economic and statistical issues. Mansfield Consulting Inc.’s Principal is Ed Mansfield Ph.D. who has more than 30 years of experience providing consulting services to public and private companies, professional associations, industry organizations, and government agencies.

To view the media backgrounder and MABC’s 2025 Economic Impact Study, click here.

About the Mining Association of British Columbia

MABC is the voice of British Columbia’s steelmaking coal, metal, and mineral producers, smelters, and advanced development companies. Our industry benefits all British Columbians and supports more than 35,000 jobs and nearly 4,000 small, medium, and Indigenous affiliated businesses in every corner of the province through an annual spend of $3.7 billion on goods and services. Our members’ products have among the lowest carbon footprints globally and are helping the world transition to a cleaner, low-carbon future; safely and responsibly.

