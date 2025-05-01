Ascend Learning Acquires myTIPreport to Enhance MedHub Offering

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, a leading healthcare and learning software company, has acquired myTIPreport, a platform that modernizes medical education feedback and competency tracking. myTIPreport will be integrated into Ascend’s MedHub brand, enabling medical education institutions to more efficiently and conveniently track the performance of both medical trainees and programs. With this enhanced offering, medical training institutions and programs can ensure the next generation of clinicians have the training and clinical competencies needed to deliver best-in-class care for the growing patient population.

By incorporating the myTIPreport technology into the MedHub portfolio of products and services, alongside curriculum and assessment technology, Ascend provides medical education institutions with comprehensive solutions to track trainee, program, and institutional performance and effectiveness. myTIPreport offers a suite of features enabling:

Real-time feedback for streamlined evaluation processes benefitting educators and trainees

Increased engagement via mobile notifications and gamification, building a positive culture around feedback across institutions

Comprehensive evaluation and tracking via class summary reports and tools for rotation assessments

Streamlined milestone reporting

Data visualization and increased understanding via reporting and analytics dashboards



"myTIPreport is a vital tool for numerous medical education programs and specialty boards worldwide, many of which are also clients of MedHub," said Mike DeSimone, VP of Product, Medicine and Workforce Solutions at Ascend Learning. "Through these offerings, we're enhancing our capabilities to help institutions efficiently manage learner, program, and institutional processes and data.”

"Since its inception in 2014, myTipReport has grown organically, driven by users who find genuine value in its ability to solve critical feedback challenges in medical training. Allowing MedHub to carry myTIPreport into the future is a natural progression for us, as they bring a deep understanding of the medical education landscape, robust technical capabilities, and the reach to expand our impact across multiple specialties,” said Taylor Lafrinere, Creator of myTIPreport. "Together, both companies aim to enhance competency-based training and foster a culture that values the essential process of giving and receiving feedback, ultimately contributing to the development of better healthcare professionals."

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

About MedHub

MedHub is a leading provider of healthcare education management solutions for graduate and undergraduate medical education and advanced practice healthcare institutions. MedHub consolidates disparate data into one platform, providing an integrated approach to healthcare education management. Its focus is boosting overall program efficiencies, including daily programmatic and workflow processes, so that curriculum, coursework, scheduling, assessments, site management, task distribution, and other program facets can live in a single platform.

