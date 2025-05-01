Don’t Guess: Use New ALI Lifting Points Guide to Properly Lift Vehicles

CORTLAND, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To safely raise a light-duty vehicle using a two-post or other frame-engaging lift, the lift’s adaptors must be placed at the OEM-recommended lifting points for the specific vehicle. There is no guesswork here. Not following proper lift-point guidance on where to position the adapters may damage the vehicle or even cause it to fall off the lift.

To make it quick and easy for lift operators to find the OEM-recommended lifting points (also called “lift points,” “jack points” or “jacking points”) for thousands of vehicles, the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) offers the 2025 edition of its popular Lifting Points Guide, Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts.

The guide may be ordered as a digital product or bundled with a print version. Both the print and digital versions carry the identical content covering model year 2000 to 2025 cars, SUVs, vans, light-duty trucks and EVs sold in the U.S. and Canada. The bundled product is for customers who still want a print copy, often because they don’t have wireless connectivity in the shop.

“The guide is very handy for technicians and home mechanics because most lifting points aren’t marked on the vehicle and they may change from model year to model year as the OEMs redesign vehicles or components,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “That’s why it’s important to look them up. And that’s where ALI’s Lifting Point Guide comes in.”

The ALI-sponsored Lifting Points Guide is updated annually to reflect the latest vehicle specs with lifting points showcased in more than 250 undercarriage images. Each purchase provides online access on up to three devices, with no third-party software required.

Customers can start using the digital version as soon as it is purchased. They can customize the view with magnification, choice of light or dark mode or go full screen. Quickly find a vehicle with the keyword search function and highlight or note as needed.

The industry safety standard for lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM (current edition), requires shops to make lifting points information available to technicians. This requirement is met by providing technicians with access to ALI’s digital Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts. Anyone using a lift at home, at the track or elsewhere may also protect themselves by using the Lifting Points Guide.

ALI’s Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts guide is available for purchase and immediate use at autolift.org/shop/.

About ALI

ALI has served as the lift industry safety watchdog for more than 75 years. Its mission is to promote the safe design, construction, installation, service, inspection, and use of automotive lifts. In 1947, ALI developed the first Commercial Standard covering vehicle lifts published by the National Bureau of Standards. Today, ALI sponsors several national lift safety standards and offers third-party certification programs for automotive lifts and automotive lift inspectors.

For more information, visit autolift.org or call (607) 756-7775.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc2387b7-da98-4b8c-b5d2-effc1693cf04