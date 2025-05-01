Pritzker Military Museum & Library Announces 2025 Citizen Soldier Award Recipient LTG (Ret.) H. R. McMaster

Kenosha, Wisconsin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML) is proud to announce LTG (Ret.) H. R. McMaster as recipient of the 2025 Citizen Soldier Award. General McMaster currently holds fellowship positions at the Hoover Institution and the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and served as the 25th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

The Citizen Soldier Award stands to honor a person who exemplifies the traditions set by George Washington; a person who serves the nation as a leader in war and in peace, for the betterment of the common good. The award recognizes individuals who exemplify courageous, steadfast leadership in both military and civilian circles.

In addition to LTG McMaster, four distinguished veterans will receive Founder’s Awards: LTC (Ret.) Robert P. Adelhelm (USMC), SPC (Ret.) Shoshana Johnson (US Army), LTC (Ret.) Robert E. Sarazen (US Army), and Major Serhii Volynskyi. Each one is recognized for extraordinary contributions to the mission of PMML and the preservation of the heritage of the Citizen Soldier.

The awards will be presented at the PMML’s 2025 Liberty Gala scheduled for September 6th at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago. The Liberty Gala is the organization’s main fundraiser, and all dollars raised support the PMML’s mission in preserving the stories of the citizen soldier. The theme of this year’s gala, Salute to 250: Honoring America's Armed Forces, will include highlights of the PMML’s past year and a celebration of all service members, past and present.

About the honorees

LTG (Ret.) H. R. McMaster

LTG (Ret.) H. R. McMaster is the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He is also the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and lecturer at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. Upon graduation from the United States Military Academy in 1984, McMaster served as a commissioned officer in the United States Army for thirty-four years. He retired as a Lieutenant General in June 2018 after serving as the 25th assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

LTC (Ret.) Robert P. Adelhelm (USMC)

LTC (Ret.) Robert P. Adelhelm was born in New Jersey, the oldest of three brothers, all law enforcement officers in New Jersey and New York. Bob attended and graduated from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science Degree and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Marines in 1973 where he went on to serve for 22 years on active duty.

SPC (Ret.) Shoshana Johnson (US Army)

SPC (Ret.) Shoshana Johnson is a retired U.S. Army soldier and the first Black female prisoner of war in U.S. military history. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1998 and served in the 507th Maintenance Company@ 5/52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion.

LTC (Ret.) Robert E. Sarazen (US Army)

LTC (Ret.) Robert E. Sarazen is a managing director in Private Wealth Management (PWM) where he co-leads a PWM advisory team advising privately held business owners, wealthy individuals, families, and foundations. He is a member of the PWM Client Experience Group, the Goldman Sachs Veterans Committee. Rob was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1988 and served as an officer in the United States Army Judge Advocate General's Corps.

He joined Goldman Sachs in 1997 as an associate and was named managing director in 2017.

Major Serhii Volynskyi

Major Serhii Volynskyi is a Ukrainian Marine Corps Major and the former Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. He gained international recognition during the 2022 siege of Mariupol, where he led his brigade in a breakout from the Illich steel plant and later joined forces with the Azov Regiment at the Azovstal steel plant.

To learn more about the 2025 Library Gala, visit https://www.pritzkermilitary.org/liberty-gala-2025

About Pritzker Military Museum & Library

Located at 10475 12th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library (PMML) collections consist of just over 40,000 items and over 65,000 book titles. The PMML also offers national programming on military history, military affairs, and national security, bridging the military-civilian divide through education. A non-governmental, non-partisan organization, the Museum & Library features diverse collections, scholarly initiatives, and programs. With national and global reach, the Museum & Library aims to share the stories of those who served, helping citizens everywhere appreciate the relationship between the armed forces and the civilians whose freedoms they protect.

