Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces Joins 10th Annual Sharing Smiles Day, Delivering Free Dental Care to Uninsured or Underinsured Families in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces is proud to announce that it will join its parent company, Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, for its 10th annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 8 AM to 11 AM CT. Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces’ care team and administrative members will volunteer their time to provide free dental care to children and their families with little to no insurance in the Hattiesburg area. Families in need of dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis, are encouraged to register in advance at www.SharingSmilesDay.com.

Since the first Sharing Smiles Day nine years ago, Benevis has provided dental relief that has positively impacted more than 3,400 patients across 13 states and the District of Columbia thanks to the dedication of over 1,200 volunteers. The event has helped break down barriers to care that influence children and their family’s ability to access dependable oral healthcare.

“Every child and their family member in the Hattiesburg community deserves a happy, healthy smile free of discomfort,” said Dr. Carl Boykin, District Dental Director, Benevis. “Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces is dedicated to achieving that goal, which is why we proudly volunteer our time through Sharing Smiles Day. On May 18, 2025, our teams will be on site to provide essential dental care and teach good hygiene habits at no cost to children and adults.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., more people are unable to afford dental care than other types of healthcare. The CDC also found that untreated cavities were almost three times more common in children aged two to five years old living in low-income (18%) versus higher income households (7%). Data such as this inspired Benevis to establish the Sharing Smiles Day event nearly 10 years ago to enable its locally branded dental homes and their volunteer dental professionals to welcome community members into their practice to help address their oral health needs.

“Benevis continuously works to improve access to essential dental healthcare and create access to care for families with various forms of insurance, including Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans. Our mission enables us to stand out from other dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organizations,” shared Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “I’m proud of our network of dental homes across 120 communities that’s uniquely made up of like-minded, community-focused dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, and administrative team members that place patients at the center of care. Together, our dedication to underserved children and families is making a national impact.”

Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance. The available dental treatments will be delivered at no cost. A limited number of appointments are available, and Benevis strongly encourages families to register at www.sharingsmilesday.com in advance of the event on May 18, 2025.

To learn more about the annual event, please watch our video.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve.

Benevis’ dental practices include Allington Dental & Braces, Cortland Dental & Braces, Creston Dental & Braces, Dorsett Dentistry & Braces, Elstar Dental & Braces, Franklin Dental & Braces, Goodland Dentistry & Braces, Jubilee Dental & Braces, Pine Dentistry & Braces, Pinova Dental & Braces, Pippin Dental & Braces, Porter Dental & Braces, Ruby Dental & Braces, Spencer Dental & Braces, Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces, Sutton Dental & Braces, Taylor Dental & Braces, Topaz Dentistry & Braces, Youth Dentistry Georgia, and Kansas Youth Dental. For more information, visit Benevis.com.