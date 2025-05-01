WTW acquires U.S. West Coast trade credit insurance company, CFS International

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of CFS International Inc. (CFS) into Willis, a WTW business. This targeted acquisition represents continued investment in the growing trade credit business, while concurrently expanding geographic coverage and presence on the U.S. West Coast.

Founded in 1990, CFS has specialized in delivering trade credit insurance solutions to global firms. Recognizing the growing need for effective credit risk management in an increasingly complex and competitive environment, CFS built its reputation on helping clients compete globally through tailored trade credit and trade finance programs.



Scott Burnett, Head of Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions for WTW’s Risk & Broking business, said, “The acquisition of CFS is our second in as many months. The first, Global Commercial Credit, expanded our trade credit footprint in the Midwest, while CFS enhances our coverage and service for clients and prospects on the West Coast. CFS aligns with our focus on specialized industries, expanding our resources and services nationwide. This deal strengthens our position as a leading trade credit provider and demonstrates WTW’s strategic investments to optimize our global portfolio and pursue high-growth broking businesses.”



Ralph Clumeck, President of CFS, commented, “After more than thirty incredible years in the trade credit insurance industry, I am proud to announce that our firm has been acquired by WTW, one of the world’s leading advisory, broking and solutions companies. This world-class organization is a perfect strategic fit for our clients as the transition will provide them with broader access to the markets, a wider range of products and solutions, and the strength of one of the industry’s most respected names. As I step away from the business, I do so with confidence and gratitude, knowing that our clients are in excellent hands. Bridget Clumeck is excited to lead this next chapter, and she will continue to provide the exceptional service and support our clients have come to expect.”

Todd Lynady, Regional Head of Willis Financial Solutions added, “Bringing CFS into WTW further demonstrates our commitment to building the leading trade credit platform in North America. We are excited to welcome their clients and colleagues, and we look forward to continuing to invest in regional talent and resources to better serve our clients throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

