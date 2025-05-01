ABC Supply Roars into May with a $4 Million Goal—and a $1 Million Match—for Homes For Our Troops!

Taunton, MA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start your engines and get ready for the greatest spectacle in racing as we fuel the mission to support our nation’s severely injured post-9/11 Veterans! For the fourth straight year, the national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will be featured during the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25, 2025!

HFOT’s Platinum Partner, ABC Supply Co. Inc., is racing towards a fundraising goal of $4 million and will also match all donations made to HFOT up to $1 million total for the entire month of May — also National Military Appreciation Month — from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 31.

ABC Supply is putting HFOT in the Indy 500 spotlight, gifting the livery of the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet—a head-turning red-white-and-blue rocket piloted by fan-favorite Santino Ferrucci and sponsored by ABC Supply. Every lap Ferrucci runs amplifies HFOT’s life-changing work: building and donating specially adapted custom homes so severely injured post-9/11 Veterans can rebuild their lives with dignity and independence. To date, ABC Supply has raised over $12 million for HFOT through its annual Indy 500 fundraiser.

“Homes For Our Troops’ Platinum Partner ABC Supply is once again pledging their commitment to our nation’s Veterans by spotlighting HFOT during the 109th running of the Indy 500 in 2025,” says HFOT President and CEO Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “Their fundraising goal of $4 million with a $1 million match advances our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives, enabling us to get even more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families into the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve.”

ABC Supply, North America’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products, has been a multimillion-dollar supporter of HFOT since 2020.

“It’s incredible to see the growing support for our Veterans each year,” says Mike Jost, president and chief operating officer at ABC Supply. “We’re proud to help stretch every donation further with our $1 million match and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served our country.”

Ready to make some noise for an amazing mission? Donate now at hfotusa.org/donate—and watch your gift shift into overdrive thanks to ABC Supply’s match!

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Homes For Our Troops has built and donated over 405 homes in 45 states and currently has 80 active projects in various stages of construction nationwide. Since HFOT’s inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans.

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 19-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and is committed to hiring military veterans. The company also received the 2025 NAW Distributors Award, recognizing its industry leadership, community engagement and commitment to innovation.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply’s blog and the company’s LinkedIn page.

AJ Foyt Racing has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A.J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national IndyCar championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack. The team competes in the NTT INDYCAR Series where it continues to push the limits in pursuit of success.

