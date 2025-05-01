National Advertising Division Recommends Essor Group Discontinue Certain Claims for its Boka Oral Care Products; Essor to Appeal

New York, NY, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found that Essor Group, Inc. provided a reasonable basis for claims that its Boka toothpastes are made with Nano-hydroxyapatite (nHA). However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that Essor discontinue claims that Boka toothpaste remineralizes and whitens teeth, as well as prebiotic claims related to Boka mouthwash.

Essor markets and sells oral care products, including toothpaste, mouth rinses, and whitening kits, which contain nHA – instead of fluoride – as the primary ingredient. P&G sells oral care products containing fluoride under the Crest brand.

Remineralization Claims

NAD reviewed the evidence submitted by Essor in support of its remineralization claims.

Because none of the evidence tested Boka toothpaste and there was no appropriate surrogate, NAD concluded that Essor did not provide a reasonable basis to support a product claim that the Boka toothpaste remineralizes or fortifies teeth or enamel. Additionally, NAD concluded that there was insufficient evidence submitted to support the claim that the ingredient nHA remineralizes teeth.

NAD therefore recommended that the claims be discontinued, including variations such as “remineralizes enamel” and “helps fortify the surface of teeth.”

Whitening Claims

While the claim that Boka toothpaste whitens teeth was not specifically challenged, NAD examined the claim upon request. Essor did not submit any studies that tested its product but argued that its whitening claim is supported by the brushing action of the toothbrush used to apply the toothpaste; the abrasives and exfoliants (silica and sodium bicarbonate) in the toothpaste; and the presence of nHA, which whitens teeth by depositing hydroxyapatite crystals on the enamel surface.

After reviewing the evidence, NAD concluded that Essor had not provided a reasonable basis for the claim that its toothpastes whiten teeth and recommended that the claims be discontinued.

Prebiotic Claim

Essor claimed its “Boka mouthwash has prebiotics to help maintain a healthy microbiome so you can have fresher breath,” explaining that it contains a prebiotic called preBIULIN.

Essor submitted one in vitro and three in vivo studies of preBIULIN in support of this claim, none of which tested the Boka mouthwash itself. NAD determined that these studies could not support the challenged claim for several reasons and, therefore, recommended that the claim be discontinued.

During the proceeding Essor voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue several claims for its Boka oral care products. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Essor stated that it will appeal NAD’s decision regarding the remineralization and whitening claims on Boka toothpaste in addition to the “prebiotics” claim on Boka mouthwash because it “respectfully disagrees with NAD’s recommendations and reasoning.”

Appeals of NAD decisions are made to BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate-level truth-in-advertising body of BBB National Programs.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and fair competition for business.