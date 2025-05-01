Jatual unveils Pobeda a priceless high jewellery masterpiece celebrating resilience, memory, and victory

Washington, DC, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pobeda by Jatual Paris: a 23.4ct vivid red diamond set in ethical gold, rubies, and D–F color diamonds—crafted to honor history.





Parisian haute jewellery house Jatual proudly announces the debut of Pobeda, an extraordinary high jewellery creation designed to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. At its heart lies a 23.4-carat certified Fancy Vivid Red diamond, officially named “Red Square” - a gem as historically resonant as it is visually arresting.

Unlike conventional luxury pieces defined by price, Pobeda is priceless - its value rooted in memory, triumph, and the endurance of the human spirit. Designed by master jewellery artist Aurélien Bir, known for his work with top houses such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, the necklace symbolizes a collective legacy of global suffering and shared victory.

“This isn’t just a necklace. It’s a legacy cast in light,” said Aurélien Bir. “We created Pobeda to honour the millions of lives affected by the war—not only one group, but people from all over the world who endured unimaginable hardships. The Red Square diamond stands as a tribute to their strength. No one is forgotten, Nothing is forgotten”

The piece is crafted from 178 grams of 18k white gold and features:

A 23.4-carat Fancy Vivid Red diamond square cut , inspired by the architecture of Moscow’s Red Square





Jatual Paris presents Pobeda in a handcrafted case—featuring a 23.4ct vivid red diamond, set in ethical gold with diamonds and rubies.





Adding to its uniqueness, the Pobeda necklace is presented in a bespoke wooden case handmade by Italian craftsmen using the same materials and traditional techniques used in crafting Stradivarius violins—lined in Alcantara and weighing over 10 kilograms.

The necklace has been certified by Swiss gemological authority (SGL) for its authenticity and craftsmanship.

Pobeda will be the centrepiece of a larger collection, including a matching ring and bracelet, each echoing the necklace’s bold architectural aesthetic and historic spirit.

Jatual, headquartered at Place Vendôme, is globally known for fusing heritage techniques with forward-thinking storytelling. The brand is committed to sustainability through its exclusive use of Eco Diamonds - ethically sourced, rare, and unmatched in quality.

