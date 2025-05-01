New York City, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NEW YORK, May 1, 2025: Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs): A New Way to Build Muscle

SARMs are special compounds that many people call “legal and safe anabolic steroids.” They are getting more popular because they help people build muscle fast and improve their bodies.

SARMs can help you: ✔ Build muscle quickly and effectively. ✔ Strengthen your bones to make them healthier. ✔ Increase your overall strength. ✔ Burn body fat to help you look leaner. ✔ Improve your athletic performance, making you stronger and faster.

Many people notice big changes in their bodies after using SARMs, which is why they are becoming well-known in the fitness world.

→ Click Here to Buy (SARMS) Exclusive Discount Official Website

How We Picked the Best SARMs

There are many SARMs available, but how did we decide which ones to include on this list? First, we only considered SARMs that have been scientifically studied and proven to work.

Using unsafe products can harm your body, just like anabolic steroids do. That’s why we only included SARMs that are considered safe and effective.

Here’s how we chose the best SARMs: ✔ Scientific Proof – If a SARM doesn’t have strong research showing that it helps with muscle growth, strength, performance, or fat loss, we didn’t include it. We only chose SARMs that have scientific studies supporting their benefits. ✔ Safety and Side Effects – Some SARMs, like YK11 Myostine, are very strong and great for bulking. However, YK11 has never been tested on humans, which means it might not be safe. We only listed SARMs that are proven to be safe. ✔ Best Effectiveness – Many SARMs can help with muscle growth and fat loss, but we wanted only the best. Our list includes SARMs that are safe, powerful, and highly effective.

Sarms Cutting Stack

Sarms Bulking Stack

Ultimate Sarms Stack

What You Will Learn in This Guide

In this article, we will cover: ✔ The best SARMs for cutting fat and getting lean. ✔ The best SARMs for bulking and gaining muscle. ✔ Where you can buy SARMs safely. ✔ The best SARMs stacks (combinations) for maximum results. ✔ And much more useful information!

If you want to grow muscle, increase strength, and lose fat, make sure to read this entire guide. It will help you find the right SARMs for your fitness goals.

The Best SARMs for Bulking and Cutting in 2024

Now that you know how SARMs work and how we chose them, let’s look at the best SARMs for muscle growth and fat loss.

1. RAD 140 (Testolone) - Best Overall SARM





RAD 140, also known as Testolone, is one of the strongest SARMs available today. It helps you build lean muscle quickly, speeds up muscle growth, and burns fat at the same time.

✔ A Versatile SARM – RAD 140 is very flexible because it can be used for: Bulking cycles (gaining muscle mass). Cutting cycles (losing fat and getting lean). Recomposition cycles (building muscle while losing fat).

→ Click Here to Buy the (Rad 140 Testolone) Testol 140 SARM Official Website

Because of these qualities, RAD 140 is known as one of the most well-rounded SARMs available.

Benefits of RAD 140

This SARM comes with many benefits, such as stronger muscles, better athletic performance, and increased muscle cell growth. Many people consider it one of the top SARMs on the market.

✔ Build Lean Muscle – Helps your muscles grow bigger and stronger. ✔ Speed Up Muscle Growth – Supports rapid muscle-building results. ✔ Improve Protein Absorption – Helps your muscles get the nutrients they need. ✔ Boost Fat Loss – Burns body fat while keeping muscle mass. ✔ Increase Endurance – Allows you to train longer without feeling tired. ✔ Reduce Recovery Time – Speeds up muscle healing after workouts.

Some studies suggest that RAD 140 might even help cancer patients who suffer from muscle loss. Because of its effectiveness, some people call it a safe and legal alternative to anabolic steroids.

Recommended Dosage for RAD 140

There is no official FDA-approved dosage for RAD 140 (Testolone). However, many fitness experts and bodybuilders have suggested dosage amounts based on years of experience.

✔ Beginner Dosage – 5 mg per day. ✔ Intermediate Dosage – 10 mg per day. ✔ Advanced Dosage – 20 mg per day.

It is not recommended to take more than 20 mg per day because higher doses have not been properly studied. Even small doses can help with muscle growth, bone health, and achieving a strong, muscular body.

2. Ostarine (MK 2866) - Best Choice for Beginners





Ostarine, also known as MK 2866 or Enobosarm, is one of the oldest and most researched SARMs available today. Because it has been studied for many years, people call it the “grandfather” of SARMs.

✔ A Medical Breakthrough – MK 2866 could become the first officially approved SARM for medical use. Doctors might prescribe it as a “legal steroid” to help patients who suffer from muscle loss. ✔ Perfect for Beginners – Ostarine (MK-2866) is the best option for beginners because it helps with muscle growth and fat loss while being one of the safest SARMs available.

→ Click Here to Buy the (Ostarine (MK 2866)) Osta 2866 SARM Official Website

Benefits of Ostarine (MK 2866)

Ostarine comes with several great benefits, including stronger muscles, healthier bones, and faster fat loss.

✔ One of the Safest SARMs – Well-researched and known for causing very few side effects. ✔ Great for Bulking and Cutting – Helps with muscle gain or fat loss depending on your goal. ✔ Supports Lean Muscle Growth – Helps muscles grow stronger and bigger. ✔ Reduces Body Fat – Burns fat safely while keeping muscle intact. ✔ Minimal Side Effects – Most users only report mild stomach discomfort, making it safer than many other options. ✔ A Versatile Choice – Whether you are bulking, cutting, or recomposing your body, Ostarine MK 2866 is a great option for bodybuilders and fitness lovers.

Recommended Dosage for Ostarine (MK 2866)

Ostarine MK 2866 is a flexible and safe SARM that works well for different fitness goals, whether you want to bulk up, cut fat, or maintain muscle while losing weight.

✔ Beginner Dosage – 10 mg per day (a great starting point). ✔ Intermediate Dosage – 15 mg per day (for more noticeable results). ✔ Advanced Dosage – 25 mg per day (for experienced users looking for maximum benefits).

✔ Minimal Side Effects – Unlike anabolic steroids, Ostarine is known for having very few negative effects. Most people only report mild stomach discomfort, and many do not experience any side effects at all.

3. Ligandrol (LGD 4033) - Best for Bulking Up





If you are searching for a SARM that helps build muscle quickly, Ligandrol LGD 4033 is one of the top choices. It is known for increasing muscle size and making users stronger.

✔ Best SARM for Bulking – Ligandrol is fantastic for gaining muscle mass and increasing protein absorption, making it as effective as anabolic steroids. However, it does not help much with fat burning. ✔ Post-Cycle Therapy (PCT) is Important – Ligandrol can lower natural testosterone levels. That’s why using a good PCT plan after a cycle is necessary to restore hormone balance. If you decide to take Ligandrol, make sure to include PCT to keep your body healthy.

→ Click Here to Buy the (Ligandrol -LGD 4033) LIGAN 4033 SARM Official Website

Benefits of Ligandrol (LGD 4033)

If your main goal is to gain muscle and increase strength, Ligandrol is a great option.

✔ Build Muscle Fast – Helps your body grow muscle at an accelerated rate. ✔ Strengthen Bones – Increases bone density and supports healthier, stronger bones. ✔ Boost Strength – Develops lean muscle tissue, allowing you to lift heavier weights. ✔ Increase Muscle Mass – Helps users gain a significant amount of muscle size. ✔ Enhance Protein Absorption – Improves protein synthesis, which helps muscles grow faster and recover quicker. ✔ Scientifically Proven – Research studies show that Ligandrol is well-tolerated and effective for muscle-building.

Overall, LGD 4033 is one of the most powerful SARMs available for increasing muscle size and preventing muscle loss. It is commonly used in bulking cycles or SARMs stacks to maximize results.

Ligandrol Dosage

The right dosage of Ligandrol depends on your muscle-building goals. Higher doses will give stronger effects, but even lower doses work well.

✔ Beginner Dosage – 5 mg per day (great for first-time users). ✔ Intermediate Dosage – 10 mg per day (for noticeable muscle gains). ✔ Advanced Dosage – 20 mg per day (for experienced users looking for maximum muscle growth).

✔ Best Use for Muscle Growth – LGD 4033 is mainly used to increase muscle size. While it may help a little with fat loss, its main role is building muscle fast.

4. Cardarine (GW-501516) - Best for Cutting Fat





Cardarine, also known as GW-501516, is one of the best SARMs for fat loss. It helps prevent muscle loss during a cutting cycle and speeds up fat burning, making it easier to get lean and toned.

✔ Not a Traditional SARM – Cardarine is not actually a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM). Instead, it is a PPAR Delta receptor agonist, which means it works differently from SARMs. However, because of its strong fat-burning effects, people often call it a SARM anyway. ✔ How It Works – Cardarine affects receptors linked to metabolism, helping the body burn fat faster and enter ketosis more easily. ✔ No Testosterone Suppression – Unlike many SARMs, Cardarine does not lower testosterone levels, so you don’t need Post-Cycle Therapy (PCT) after using it.

→ Click Here to Buy the ( Cardarine GW-501516) C-DINE 501516 SARM Official Website

Benefits of Cardarine (GW-501516)

✔ Build Lean Muscle – Helps keep muscle strong while cutting fat. ✔ Burn Fat Fast – Speeds up fat loss for a leaner physique. ✔ Massive Fat Burning – Helps the body burn stored fat efficiently. ✔ Get Shredded – Helps users achieve a toned and muscular look. ✔ Prevent Muscle Wasting – Stops muscle loss when eating fewer calories. ✔ Best for Fat Loss – Cardarine is perfect for cutting, but it does not help much with muscle building. ✔ No Need for PCT – Since Cardarine does not affect testosterone, post-cycle therapy is not required.

Cardarine Dosage

Higher dosages can help users lose fat faster and maintain lean muscle. However, Cardarine is mainly used for cutting fat, not extreme muscle building.

✔ Beginner Dosage – 5 mg per day (good for first-time users). ✔ Intermediate Dosage – 10 mg per day (for better fat loss results). ✔ Advanced Dosage – 20 mg per day (for maximum fat-burning effects).

✔ No Testosterone Suppression – Since Cardarine is not a SARM, you don’t need PCT because it does not lower testosterone.

5. Ibutamoren (MK 677) - Best for Healing and Recovery





MK 677, also called Ibutamoren, is not technically a SARM. However, it is often grouped with SARMs because of its powerful effects on muscle growth and recovery.

✔ How It Works – MK 677 is a growth hormone secretagogue, which means it stimulates the brain to produce more human growth hormone (HGH). HGH has many benefits, including: Accelerating muscle growth – Helps muscles grow faster and stronger. Healing tissues, ligaments, and tendons – Improves recovery and prevents injuries. Enhancing recovery after injuries – Speeds up healing so you can train harder.

✔ Why MK 677 Is Unique – Unlike anabolic steroids or SARMs, MK 677 does not suppress testosterone, meaning no PCT is required.

→ Click Here to Buy the ( Ibutamoren MK 677) IBUTA 677 SARM Official Website

MK 677 Benefits

MK 677 is one of the best compounds for bulking, muscle recovery, and healing injuries. It helps speed up muscle growth and improves overall body recovery.

✔ Boosts Muscle Growth – Helps muscles grow faster and stronger. ✔ No Need for PCT – Does not lower testosterone levels, so post-cycle therapy is not necessary. ✔ Speeds Up Healing – Helps repair tendons and ligaments quickly, reducing injury downtime. ✔ Great for Recovery – Makes healing from injuries easier, helping you get back to training faster. ✔ Increases Insulin-Like Growth Factor (IGF-1) – Supports muscle repair and regeneration. ✔ Works Well in Bulking SARMs Stacks – Can be combined with other SARMs for better results. ✔ Perfect for Stacking – Since MK 677 does not bind to androgen receptors, it can be used alongside other compounds to improve muscle growth and healing effects.

MK 677 Dosage

MK 677 is an excellent choice for bulking, healing, and recovery. The best dosage depends on your fitness goals and experience level.

✔ Beginner Dosage – 25 mg per day (ideal for first-time users). ✔ Intermediate Dosage – 50 mg per day (for stronger muscle growth and healing). ✔ Advanced Dosage – 75 mg per day (for experienced users aiming for maximum benefits).

✔ Expected Results from MK 677 Increased lean muscle mass – Supports faster muscle growth. Fat loss – Helps reduce body fat slightly. Better deep sleep (REM sleep) – Improves sleep quality, leading to faster muscle recovery. Quicker injury healing – Speeds up recovery from muscle and joint injuries.

Best SARMs Stack for Rapid Muscle Growth

If your primary goal is building muscle, SARMs like Ligandrol LGD 4033 should be your main focus. Ligandrol targets skeletal muscle tissue androgen receptors, making it highly effective for muscle gain.

✔ Top SARMs Stack for Bulking: MK 677 Dosage: 25 mg per day Ligandrol Dosage: 10 mg per day Cycle Length: 60-90 days PCT Required? Yes

✔ Why PCT Is Important – Ligandrol can suppress testosterone levels, so post-cycle therapy (PCT) is needed to restore hormone balance.

✔ Possible Side Effects – Some users may experience mild issues such as: Higher blood pressure – May increase slightly. Mild acne – Some users report small breakouts. Slight insulin resistance – While this can happen, it may actually help with bulking.

Best SARMs Stack for Weight Loss

If your main goal is fat loss, combining Ostarine MK 2866 with Cardarine GW-501516 is a powerful option.

✔ Top SARMs Stack for Cutting: Ostarine Dosage: 10 mg per day Cardarine Dosage: 10 mg per day Cycle Length: 60-90 days PCT Required? Yes

How These SARMs Work

✔ Ostarine (MK-2866) – Ostarine attaches to androgen receptors, which helps boost muscle growth and strength. ✔ Cardarine (GW-501516) – Cardarine connects to PPAR Delta receptors, which activates fat-burning processes and improves metabolism.

Best SARM for Lean Muscle Mass

If you want to gain lean muscle, the most effective SARM is YK11 Myostine—but keep in mind that this compound is highly experimental and not well studied.

✔ Why YK11 Is Special – YK11 works like a SARM, but it also blocks myostatin, which is the hormone that limits muscle growth. By preventing myostatin from working, the body can build muscle faster and bigger. ✔ Famous Example – Some professional bodybuilders, like Ronnie Coleman, are thought to have naturally low myostatin levels, which made it easier for them to build muscle. ✔ Why YK11 Is Not Included – Even though YK11 is extremely powerful, its side effects are not fully understood, and scientists are not sure if it is safe for long-term use. ✔ Possible Medical Uses – YK11 could one day be helpful for treating muscle-wasting diseases and supporting weight loss, but more research is needed.

Do SARMs Have Side Effects?

Any compound that helps build muscle fast could cause side effects. Since SARMs have anabolic properties, they may lead to some unwanted effects—but they are generally considered safer than traditional steroids.

✔ Are SARMs Safe? – Most SARMs are considered mild and gentle on the body. Many clinical studies have confirmed that SARMs like Ostarine are extremely safe when used responsibly.

✔ Safest SARMs – Based on scientific research, the SARMs with the highest safety ratings and lowest risk of side effects include: Ostarine (MK-2866) – Well-researched with very few risks. RAD 140 (Testolone) – Powerful but backed by strong safety studies. Ligandrol (LGD-4033) – Proven to help muscle growth safely. Ibutamoren (MK-677) – Does not suppress testosterone and is commonly used in fitness.

✔ Other SARMs – There are many different SARMs, and while some might be safe, the ones listed above have strong research backing their effectiveness with low health risks.

When to Take SARMs?

Each SARM has a different half-life, meaning it stays active in the body for a specific amount of time. Most SARMs have shorter half-lives than traditional steroids, such as testosterone enanthate, which stays active for about 4.5 days.

✔ Example: Ostarine has a half-life of 12-16 hours, so it needs daily dosing to keep a steady level in the bloodstream and maintain effectiveness.

Best Time to Take SARMs

Most SARMs should be taken once a day, preferably in the morning, at the same time every day during your cycle.

✔ Short Half-Life SARMs – Some SARMs, like Andarine, have very short half-lives, meaning they don’t stay in your system for long. These SARMs can be taken multiple times a day (such as at breakfast, lunch, and dinner) to keep their levels steady in the body.

✔ Why Timing Matters – Taking SARMs at the same time every day helps your body absorb them properly and use them efficiently, leading to better muscle growth and fat loss results.

How to Get the Best Results from SARMs

To maximize your muscle gains and reduce risks, it’s important to follow the basic fitness principles that every bodybuilder knows. These tips will help you get stronger, build muscle faster, and stay healthy while using SARMs.

✔ Workout Routine – Follow a structured training plan that targets each muscle group at least once or twice a week. Many bodybuilders prefer split routines, which allow them to focus on specific muscle groups on different days.

✔ Diet and Nutrition – Your diet is the most important factor for building muscle, burning fat, and improving strength. Eat high-protein meals – Protein helps muscles grow and repair faster. Consume healthy fats – Good fats support hormones and overall health. Include complex carbs – These provide energy for workouts and recovery.

✔ Supplementation – SARMs can cause minor side effects, so it’s smart to take natural supplements that reduce cholesterol and support your overall health.

✔ Hydration – Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration: Helps your muscles perform better. Increases strength and endurance. Makes muscles look fuller, healthier, and stronger.

✔ Proper Recovery – Recovery is just as important as training, and many people overlook it. Stretch for 10-15 minutes daily – Helps reduce muscle soreness and remove lactic acid from muscles. Sleep for 7-8 hours a night (ideally 9 hours) – Gives your body enough time to heal, grow, and recover fully.

✔ Small Details Matter – Following these principles will give you 10x better results than someone who takes higher SARMs doses but ignores nutrition and training.

✔ Combine These Tips With SARMs – If you follow all of these tips during your SARMs cycle, you will see amazing results, build muscle efficiently, and feel stronger than ever in no time!

Where to Buy SARMs?

If you want to buy SARMs, one of the best options is Crazybulk. They have been a trusted seller for over 10 years, providing high-quality products that customers around the world are happy with.

✔ Why Choose Crazybulk? Their SARMs are tested by third-party labs to ensure purity and effectiveness. They sell research-grade chemicals that meet high-quality standards. They are a trusted and reliable vendor, meaning you can buy with confidence. Crazybulk is our #1 recommended source for SARMs because of their reputation and product quality.

Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of:

Project name: Crazybulk

244 Madison Avenue,

New York City, NY 10016-2817

Postal code: NY 10016-2817

Media Contact:

Full Name - Neil Bowers

Company website: https://www.crazybulk.com/

email: support@crazybulk.com

+1 888-708-6394

Disclaimer: The statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any dietary supplements.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The content may include affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through recommended links. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Attachment