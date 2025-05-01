Crestwood Advisors Named to USA Today’s 2025 Best Financial Advisory Firms List

Boston, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is pleased to announce it has been named to the USA Today ranking of Best Financial Advisory Firms in the U.S. for 2025.

“We are honored to be recognized by USA Today as one of the nation’s best financial advisory firms,” said Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP®. “This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, dedication and personalized service our team provides to clients every day.”

This prestigious ranking, compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, highlights the top 500 Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) across the nation.

More than 30,000 companies were evaluated based on key criteria, including the growth of assets under management (AUM) over both the short and long term, as well as the number of recommendations received from clients and peers.

This recognition reflects Crestwood’s continued growth, strong client relationships and its ongoing commitment to delivering tailored advice and solutions that help clients achieve their long-term goals.

The full methodology for the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2025 list can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $7.02 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.