BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - KRON), Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – RGLS), Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – COEP), Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - PPBI)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – RGLS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Regulus will be acquired by Novartis AG (“Novartis”) for an initial payment of $7.00 per share in cash at closing, or $0.8 billion. In addition, Regulus shareholders will receive a contingent value right providing for payment of $7.00 per share, contingent upon the achievement of a milestone with respect to regulatory approval of Regulus’ lead product candidate, farabursen. The investigation concerns whether the Regulus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq - KRON)

Under the terms of the agreement, Kronos will be acquired by Concentra Biosciences, LLC ( “Concentra”) for $0.57 in cash per share of Kronos Bio common stock, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (“CVR”). The investigation concerns whether the Kronos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – COEP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Coeptis will be acquired by Z Squared Inc. (“Z Squared”). Holders of the outstanding Z Squared shares will receive equity in Coeptis in exchange for 9,000 U.S. based dogecoin mining machines at closing. The investigation concerns whether the Coeptis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - PPBI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Premier will be acquired by Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia”) (Nasdaq - COLB). Pacific Premier stockholders will receive 0.9150 of a share of Columbia common stock for each Pacific Premier share they own. The merger is valued at approximately $2.0 billion, or $20.83 per Pacific Premier share, based on Columbia’s closing stock price of $22.77 on April 22, 2025. Following closing, Pacific Premier stockholders will own approximately 30% of Columbia's outstanding shares of common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Pacific Premier Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $30.28 for the Company’s shares.

