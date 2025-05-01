DJ Punks and Unstoppable Domains Launch .dejay — A Web3 Identity Built for DJs and Music Creators

San Francisco, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ Punks, the innovative MultiChain Membership NFT collection, has announced a major partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leader in Web3 digital identity, to launch .dejay — a new domain extension created exclusively for DJs, producers, and music lovers to own their presence in the decentralized world.

The .dejay domain empowers DJs and creators to build a unified digital identity that goes far beyond a typical web address. Owners can use their .dejay name to receive crypto payments, log into decentralized apps (dApps), link music content, and showcase their brand across Web3 — all under one secure, self-owned domain.

The launch has received strong support from the music community, including an early endorsement from DJ Symphony of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, who became the first artist to register a .dejay domain with DJSymphony.dejay.

“Peace to the culture – it’s DJ Symphony from Wu-Tang Clan,” he said. “I’m proud to co-sign the DJ Punks MultiChain Membership NFT Collection. Owning a DJ Punk gives you real benefits — DJ bookings, airplay, revenue share, the DJ Verse Sandbox game, and more. It’s not just art, it’s access. And now with .dejay from Unstoppable Domains, we’ve got a real home in Web3. I’ve got mine — grab yours now.”

“This is more than just a domain name,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “With .dejay, artists can take ownership of their digital identity, connect directly with fans, and monetize their brand without intermediaries. It's the next evolution of how music creators build their careers in Web3 — borderless, creator-led, and unstoppable.”

At the center of this movement is DJ L, the visionary founder of DJ Punks and a veteran of both traditional and digital music spaces. Having toured with artists like Sean Paul and Mark Ronson while at Warner Music, DJ L has become a respected name across radio, live events, and now the Web3 world — leading adoption across Solana, Base, and Ordinals.

“This collaboration with Unstoppable is about giving DJs and creators ownership,” DJ L explained. “We’re bringing community, utility, and culture together. .dejay isn’t just a domain—it’s your passport to the future of music in Web3.”

Looking ahead, DJ Punks will mint 2,000 new NFTs on Solana titled “DJ Punks – Feel The Sol” on June 8, 2025. Fans can join the DJ Punks Discord to get whitelisted and secure early access.

To grab you .DEJAY today, go to: https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/dejay/



About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/



About DJ L

DJ L is on a mission to help those still stuck in Web2 transition into the next era of music, ownership, and community through DJ Punks and beyond. For more information on his vision and work, visit www.djayl.co.uk .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



