Denver, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blezef (BZFX), a global digital‑asset trading platform, announced today that its services are now available in over 200 countries and territories. This expansion follows the rollout of new data centers and reported regulatory progress across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

According to the company, the expansion is powered by a multichain architecture that connects edge-computing nodes with smart contract-based settlement. This infrastructure enables sub-second order execution and aims to reduce latency for both retail and institutional users.

Recent developments include the deployment of high-performance nodes in Frankfurt, Dubai, and Tokyo, complementing Blezef’s existing presence in North America. These nodes operate under a unified asset management layer, allowing users to transfer tokens across supported blockchains without leaving the platform interface.

To support a global user base, Blezef has introduced multi-language support—now offering services in 10 languages—and launched region-specific customer service desks. A new visual dashboard aggregates holdings across multiple chains, providing users with a consolidated view of their digital assets.

“Expanding Blezef’s availability to more than 200 jurisdictions is a key milestone in our mission to provide secure, transparent, and intuitive digital-asset services,” said Justin, the Intelligent Voice Technology Expert at Blezef. “Our focus on infrastructure, user education, and compliance is helping us build trust and scale responsibly."

The company has also opened parts of its technical roadmap to the community, introducing a proposal portal and monthly “ask-me-anything” sessions to gather feedback on upcoming features and risk controls. Educational content under the “Blezef Academy” brand offers self-paced courses on trading, blockchain fundamentals, and security best practices.

As part of its transparency initiative, Blezef reports it has implemented a zero-trust security model and publishes monthly proof-of-reserve attestations. Asset snapshots are recorded on-chain, allowing third parties to verify holdings. The company also reports holding or actively pursuing digital-asset licenses in Singapore, Lithuania, and Dubai; these claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

Industry analysts highlight growing demand for platforms with multichain operability and faster execution. “Latency and cross-chain operability are quickly moving from optional extras to basic requirements,” said Tan Mei‑Ling, an independent ntech researcher in Kuala Lumpur. “Platforms that can demonstrate both technical resilience and transparent reserves are likely to be viewed more favorably by regulators and users alike.”

Looking ahead, Blezef plans to integrate additional public blockchains and third-party protocols in 2025. The roadmap includes automating compliance workflows and increasing institutional connectivity. The company is also exploring strategic partnerships to expand at on‑ramp options, though specific rollout dates were not disclosed.

About Blezef (BZFX)

Blezef (BZFX) is a global digital asset trading platform founded in 2021. The company offers multichain asset management, cross-chain settlement, and secure, transparent trading services to users worldwide. With operations in over 200 countries and territories, Blezef focuses on trust, innovation, and open governance within the digital finance ecosystem.

















