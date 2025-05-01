Communication Test and Measurement: A $20.4 Billion Global Market by 2034 - Businesses Under Increasing Pressure to Ensure Seamless Communication and Minimize Network Disruptions

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communication Test and Measurement Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Communication Test and Measurement Market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.4%, fueled by technological advancements and the widespread rollout of next-generation connectivity solutions.

The increasing demand for advanced telecommunication infrastructure and the rapid adoption of digital services stimulate market growth. As businesses and consumers rely more heavily on high-speed internet, cloud computing, and smart technologies, the need for reliable communication networks has never been greater.



The post-pandemic digital transformation has accelerated network expansion across industries, with companies investing in advanced testing solutions to enhance performance, security, and efficiency. As 5G, IoT, and AI-driven applications continue to reshape the technology landscape, businesses are under increasing pressure to ensure seamless communication and minimize network disruptions. The rise of smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and connected devices has only amplified the urgency for robust testing and measurement solutions. With competition intensifying among telecom giants, investing in cutting-edge test equipment has become essential to maintaining service quality and compliance with global standards.



The market is categorized based on technology into 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and other network segments. In 2024, 5G held a dominant 40% share and is projected to generate USD 3.5 billion by 2034. The growing number of 5G subscriptions worldwide is a major growth driver as industries increasingly adopt high-speed, low-latency networks for data-intensive applications. Sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive are leveraging 5G for real-time communication, smart automation, and connected ecosystems. The demand for network testing solutions continues to rise as companies work to optimize performance, improve security, and prevent service disruptions.



By product, the market is segmented into wireless and wireline test equipment. Wireless test equipment led the industry in 2024 with a 73% market share, driven by the proliferation of IoT deployments and the rapid expansion of Wi-Fi and 5G networks. As real-time communication becomes the backbone of digital transformation, businesses are prioritizing wireless testing solutions to assess signal quality, network reliability, and system performance. The expansion of broadband services, the rise of smart infrastructure, and the growing need for uninterrupted connectivity are further fueling the demand for wireless test solutions. Companies are continuously investing in innovative testing tools to meet evolving industry standards and enhance overall network efficiency.



North America accounted for a 32% share of the communication test and measurement market in 2024, with the US market poised to generate USD 6 billion by 2034. The region's leadership in 5G deployment and IoT adoption has created a strong demand for advanced network testing solutions. Telecom providers in the US and Canada are ramping up investments to expand 5G coverage and improve network efficiency. With the increasing reliance on broadband, wireless connectivity, and emerging technologies, ensuring seamless network performance remains a top priority for service providers and technology firms.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $20.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Network infrastructure providers

3.2.2 Telecommunication service providers

3.2.3 Test equipment manufacturers

3.2.4 System integrators

3.2.5 End use

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Price trend

3.7 Key news & initiatives

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Growing adoption of 5G technology

3.9.1.2 Increasing demand for IoT and smart devices

3.9.1.3 Network security and cybersecurity concerns

3.9.1.4 Global telecommunication infrastructure expansion

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High initial investment and operational costs

3.9.2.2 Integration challenges with legacy systems

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Wireless test equipment

5.3 Wireline test equipment



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Service, 2021-2034 ($Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Installation & maintenance services

6.3 Professional services

6.4 Managed services

6.5 System integration services



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Network equipment manufacturers

7.3 Mobile device manufacturers

7.4 Telecommunication service providers

7.5 Internet service providers

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Research & development

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Field testing

8.5 Network performance monitoring

8.6 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 5G

9.3 4G/LTE

9.4 Wi-fi

9.5 Bluetooth & low power networks

9.6 Fiber optic networks

9.7 Satellite & Radio Frequency (RF)



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ametek

11.2 Anritsu

11.3 Bird Technologies (NWS)

11.4 Calnex Solutions

11.5 EXFO

11.6 Hammer Technologies

11.7 Keysight Technologies

11.8 Kyrio

11.9 LeCroy (Teledyne)

11.10 LitePoint

11.11 Luna Innovations

11.12 Netally

11.13 Netscout

11.14 Omicron

11.15 Rohde & Schwarz

11.16 Spirent Communications

11.17 Tektronix

11.18 thinkRF

11.19 VIAVI Solutions

11.20 Yokogawa Test and Measurement Solutions



