In-flight Internet Market Report 2025-2034: Advances in Satellite Technology Significantly Bolstering the $2.87 Billion Market

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-flight Internet Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In-flight Internet Market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%.



The rising demand for seamless internet connectivity among passengers and advancements in satellite technology are major factors driving market growth. As global air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, passengers increasingly seek internet access during flights for entertainment, communication, and work. The widespread use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops further intensifies the need for in-flight connectivity, as travelers expect to stay connected even at cruising altitudes. This growing demand places airlines under pressure to enhance passenger satisfaction and maintain a competitive edge by offering reliable internet services.



Advances in satellite technology and an increasing number of satellite launches have significantly bolstered the in-flight internet market. These innovations enable faster data transmission and broader coverage, providing reliable connectivity even over remote areas and oceans. The introduction of modern satellites has improved internet speed and performance, allowing airlines to offer enhanced services to passengers. With in-flight internet becoming a necessity rather than a luxury, airline operators are collaborating with internet service providers to integrate advanced connectivity solutions and stay ahead in the market.



Satellite-based connectivity held the largest share in 2024, generating USD 1.07 billion in revenue. The growth in satellite launches and technological advancements in satellite communication are driving this segment. As most flights travel over remote areas, satellite-based internet remains the only viable solution for maintaining consistent connectivity. The Wi-Fi segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for continuous connectivity during flights. Standard connectivity speed is also gaining traction, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, as many passengers require internet access for basic tasks such as emailing, messaging, and browsing.



The retrofit segment is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.1 billion by 2034, driven by the modernization of aircraft fleets with advanced connectivity solutions. Retrofitting upgrades existing aircraft with state-of-the-art internet systems, eliminating the need to invest in new planes. The free Wi-Fi segment held a 58.1% share in 2024 and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period as airlines increasingly offer complimentary internet services to attract and retain passengers.



The commercial segment accounted for 84.6% of the market share in 2024, driven by the growing importance of connectivity in enhancing passenger experiences. The U.S. market led in North America, with an 86.4% share in 2024. The country's large aviation market and the presence of leading internet service providers and satellite manufacturers contribute to its dominance, ensuring continued growth in the years ahead.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rise in passenger travel demand

3.2.1.2 Growth in low-cost passenger travel airlines and long-haul flights

3.2.1.3 Rising demand for live streaming and video-on-demand

3.2.1.4 Technological advancements in satellite and ATG connectivity

3.2.1.5 Regulatory changes

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Rising cybersecurity threats

3.2.2.2 Bandwidth limitations and quality of service

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Satellite-based connectivity

5.2.1 Ka-band

5.2.2 Ku-band

5.2.3 L-band

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Air-to-ground connectivity

5.4 Hybrid



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Wi-Fi

6.3 4G/LTE

6.4 5G

6.5 Satellite broadband



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity Speed, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 High speed

7.3 Standard

7.4 Low bandwidth



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Retrofit

8.3 Line-fit



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service Model, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Free Wi-fi

9.3 Paid Wi-fi

9.4 Freemium



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Aircraft Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Narrow-body aircraft

10.3 Wide-body aircraft



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Commercial

11.3 Military & Defense



Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.5 Italy

12.3.6 Netherlands

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Australia

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Japan

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Argentina

12.6 Middle East and Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 U.A.E.

12.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 AeroMobile Communications

13.2 Anuvu

13.3 ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.

13.4 Astronics Corporation

13.5 Collins Aerospace

13.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

13.7 EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA

13.8 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS.

13.9 Gogo Business Aviation LLC

13.10 Honeywell International Inc.

13.11 Hughes Network Systems

13.12 Intelsat

13.13 Kontron

13.14 Lufthansa Technik

13.15 Nokia

13.16 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

13.17 SAFRAN

13.18 Thales

13.19 Viasat, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ihtpj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.