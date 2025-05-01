In-flight Internet Market Report 2025-2034: Advances in Satellite Technology Significantly Bolstering the $2.87 Billion Market

Dublin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-flight Internet Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The In-flight Internet Market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%.
The rising demand for seamless internet connectivity among passengers and advancements in satellite technology are major factors driving market growth. As global air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, passengers increasingly seek internet access during flights for entertainment, communication, and work. The widespread use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops further intensifies the need for in-flight connectivity, as travelers expect to stay connected even at cruising altitudes. This growing demand places airlines under pressure to enhance passenger satisfaction and maintain a competitive edge by offering reliable internet services.
Advances in satellite technology and an increasing number of satellite launches have significantly bolstered the in-flight internet market. These innovations enable faster data transmission and broader coverage, providing reliable connectivity even over remote areas and oceans. The introduction of modern satellites has improved internet speed and performance, allowing airlines to offer enhanced services to passengers. With in-flight internet becoming a necessity rather than a luxury, airline operators are collaborating with internet service providers to integrate advanced connectivity solutions and stay ahead in the market.
Satellite-based connectivity held the largest share in 2024, generating USD 1.07 billion in revenue. The growth in satellite launches and technological advancements in satellite communication are driving this segment. As most flights travel over remote areas, satellite-based internet remains the only viable solution for maintaining consistent connectivity. The Wi-Fi segment is growing at the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing demand for continuous connectivity during flights. Standard connectivity speed is also gaining traction, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, as many passengers require internet access for basic tasks such as emailing, messaging, and browsing.
The retrofit segment is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.1 billion by 2034, driven by the modernization of aircraft fleets with advanced connectivity solutions. Retrofitting upgrades existing aircraft with state-of-the-art internet systems, eliminating the need to invest in new planes. The free Wi-Fi segment held a 58.1% share in 2024 and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period as airlines increasingly offer complimentary internet services to attract and retain passengers.
The commercial segment accounted for 84.6% of the market share in 2024, driven by the growing importance of connectivity in enhancing passenger experiences. The U.S. market led in North America, with an 86.4% share in 2024. The country's large aviation market and the presence of leading internet service providers and satellite manufacturers contribute to its dominance, ensuring continued growth in the years ahead.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rise in passenger travel demand
3.2.1.2 Growth in low-cost passenger travel airlines and long-haul flights
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for live streaming and video-on-demand
3.2.1.4 Technological advancements in satellite and ATG connectivity
3.2.1.5 Regulatory changes
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Rising cybersecurity threats
3.2.2.2 Bandwidth limitations and quality of service
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Satellite-based connectivity
5.2.1 Ka-band
5.2.2 Ku-band
5.2.3 L-band
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Air-to-ground connectivity
5.4 Hybrid
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wi-Fi
6.3 4G/LTE
6.4 5G
6.5 Satellite broadband
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity Speed, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 High speed
7.3 Standard
7.4 Low bandwidth
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Retrofit
8.3 Line-fit
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service Model, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Free Wi-fi
9.3 Paid Wi-fi
9.4 Freemium
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Aircraft Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Narrow-body aircraft
10.3 Wide-body aircraft
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Military & Defense
Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Australia
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Japan
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 Middle East and Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 U.A.E.
12.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 AeroMobile Communications
13.2 Anuvu
13.3 ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
13.4 Astronics Corporation
13.5 Collins Aerospace
13.6 Deutsche Telekom AG
13.7 EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA
13.8 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS.
13.9 Gogo Business Aviation LLC
13.10 Honeywell International Inc.
13.11 Hughes Network Systems
13.12 Intelsat
13.13 Kontron
13.14 Lufthansa Technik
13.15 Nokia
13.16 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
13.17 SAFRAN
13.18 Thales
13.19 Viasat, Inc.
