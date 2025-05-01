Willow Bridge Marks Grand Opening of Leksa at CityPlace, Elevating Multifamily Living in Miami’s Doral District

Leksa at CityPlace Celebrated its Grand Opening, Debuting 391 Luxury Apartment Residences in Doral, FL

MIAMI, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge Property Company proudly celebrated the grand opening of Leksa at CityPlace on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, bringing together developers, partners, and project contributors to mark the official debut of the luxury apartment community in the heart of Miami’s vibrant Doral district.

Located at 8401 NW 34th Terrace in Doral, FL, Leksa at CityPlace delivers a sophisticated blend of modern design, elevated amenities, and a prime location steps from the shops, dining, and entertainment of CityPlace Doral. The community offers 391 studio, one, and two-bedroom residences, as well as premium penthouse options, across eleven distinct floorplans ranging from 480 to 1,201 square feet.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see residents already enjoying life at Leksa,” said Chuck Shallat, Executive Vice President of Development at Willow Bridge. “This community has truly come to life, and we’re proud of the experience it offers, from its prime location in the heart of Doral to its thoughtful design and vibrant amenities. Leksa is a great example of how we aim to enhance both resident lifestyles and the surrounding neighborhood."

Leksa’s interiors feature upscale finishes, including two-tone designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, custom closets, porcelain marble-style flooring, and spa-inspired bathrooms featuring walk-in showers with raindrop shower heads.

Community amenities are designed to elevate the Miami lifestyle with a resort-style pool, climate-controlled cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working lounge, and outdoor entertainment spaces like the Terraza bar and Cinema lawn. Residents also benefit from features like EV charging stations located within the community's private parking garage, and a pet spa featuring the Evolution dog wash with direct access to a pet park for outdoor play. The aesthetic and thoughtful design features bold art installations by local artists throughout the community.

Perfectly situated near major employers, top-rated schools, and public transit, Leksa offers a luxury living experience with unmatched convenience for today’s modern renter.

To learn more about Leksa at CityPlace or schedule a tour, visit www.leksacityplace.com .

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com.

SOURCE Willow Bridge Property Company

Media Contact: Megan Collins, Director of Communications, Willow Bridge Property Company

corporate@willowbridgepc.com | 214-740-3400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e14735a3-8ca6-4c10-888f-17359fca7fb0