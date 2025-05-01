Aurora Payments Appoints Embedded Commerce Leader John Badovinac

LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Payments, a full-service payment technology provider, today announced the appointment of John Badovinac as Senior Vice President of Embedded Commerce. A proven leader in the payments space, Badovinac will oversee Aurora’s embedded and integrated payments strategy, with a focus on accelerating growth through ISV, SaaS, and ecommerce partner ecosystems

Badovinac brings over 25 years of go-to-market experience across the full spectrum of payments services, including integrated ISV payments, merchant acquiring, value-added resellers, EMV certification, and point-of-sale systems.

“John is a respected leader in the integrated payments space with deep relationships and a unique understanding of how to bring value to software platforms and partners,” said Derek Dean, CRO at Aurora Payments. “His ability to drive strategy while building trusted, long-term partnerships will be instrumental as we expand our embedded commerce capabilities.”

Prior to joining Aurora, Badovinac led the B2B Channel at Fortis, where he was responsible for business strategy, revenue growth, and partner success across the company’s ISV and VAR segments. He also held senior roles at International Bancard, TSYS, and Discover Financial Services, where he played a foundational role in developing integrated payments solutions and establishing go-to-market motions with ISVs and payment facilitators.

Badovinac joins Aurora at a pivotal moment as the company continues to scale its ARISE platform, expand its partner ecosystem, and bring seamless, intelligent payments infrastructure to ISVs, vertical SaaS providers and traditional businesses alike.

“What drew me to Aurora is the team’s bold vision, the strength of the platform, and the opportunity to truly enable software platforms to grow revenue,” said Badovinac. “I’m thrilled to join an organization of proven and decisive leaders that are committed to innovation and to building meaningful relationships with its partners.”

This appointment marks the latest investment in Aurora’s leadership team, following the recent addition of Avin Arumugam as Chief Product Officer and Derek Dean as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a united network of processing, technology, and payments solutions, supporting over 27,000 merchants and $12 billion in annual processing volume. Founded in 2005, Aurora has carved out leadership in several industries through its innovative products, exceptional service, and deep vertical expertise. The company’s proprietary platforms —ARISE, RISE CRM, Calendarise, and NailSoft—are cloud-based solutions designed to simplify payments and operations for small and midsize businesses. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Aurora Payments is backed by Corsair, a leading private equity firm focused on payments, software, and financial service investments.

