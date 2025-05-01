Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Elk Ridge, Utah

ELK RIDGE, Utah, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge, is coming soon to Elk Ridge, Utah. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood, located at 598 E Birch Lane, will feature luxury single-family homes in the picturesque foothills of Elk Ridge, offering breathtaking mountain and valley views. Sales are anticipated to begin in summer 2025.

Nestled in one of Utah County’s most coveted locations, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge offers single- and two-story homes with 2 to 6 bedrooms and up to 5,889 square feet of living space. Home designs feature spacious indoor to outdoor living perfect for entertaining, with optional multi-sliding glass doors.





This exclusive enclave in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountain Range offers a serene and sophisticated setting with home sites that showcase sweeping mountain and valley views. Homes are anticipated to be priced from the upper $800,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“We are thrilled to bring our stunning homes to this incredible location in southern Utah County,” said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “With its beautiful views, striking architecture, and luxury home designs, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge offers a unique opportunity for home buyers to experience the best of Toll Brothers living in an extraordinary setting.”

Located close to scenic parks, outdoor activities, and recreation, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge provides easy access to the natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle that Utah is known for. The community’s proximity to the Wasatch Mountain Range offers residents unparalleled opportunities for hiking, skiing, and year-round outdoor adventures.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge, call 800-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

