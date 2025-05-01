Local Veterans from Service Experts Join as Military Makeover with Montel Renovates and Restores Florida Veteran’s Home

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans and team members from Service Experts joined the national home improvement series Military Makeover with Montel®, airing on Lifetime TV, a show dedicated to honoring veteran families through transformative home renovations. In the latest episode, filmed in West Palm Beach, hosts Montel Williams, Art Edmonds, and Jennifer Bertrand paid tribute to Christy LaVallee, a proud recipient of the Purple Heart.

“This renovation was particularly rewarding for us because local members of our Service Experts team who are themselves veterans were able to participate,” said Bill Selman, General Manager of Service Experts South Florida, who was also among the “boots on the ground” for the company. “At Service Experts, we’re deeply committed to supporting the military community as employers and members of the community.”

After enlisting in the Army, Christy served a notable deployment in Kandahar, Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011, and achieved the rank of Specialist in the Army Reserves. Her role as a combat support military police officer exposed her to a harrowing IED blast that left a lasting impact. She received several commendations in recognition of her bravery, including the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, and multiple campaign and service medals. She was left with PTSD, hearing loss, and mobility issues, but has remained committed to her community, demonstrating a profound sense of resilience and dedication that her partner Abbey Roberts admires. Now working as a Scheduling Dispatcher, she continues to make a positive impact through her dedication and service.

With the help of the 15-member Service Experts team drawing from 10 local Service Experts centers, which included George Ahearn, an Army veteran and recipient of The Purple Heart himself, Service Experts performed electrical, HVAC and plumbing work.

“Military Makeover is a great program and it was an honor to be a part of this for both myself and for Service Experts,” added Ahearn. “As a prior service member, it was a privilege to help out a veteran.”

