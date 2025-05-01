Investors in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before May 23, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – UCTT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of UCTT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=146191&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: May 6, 2024 to February 24, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the elevated demand from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and in the general Chinese domestic market for Ultra Clean’s products throughout the fiscal year 2024. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, reports of increased demand for the Company’s products and services in the domestic Chinese market and reports of increased revenue, including revenue doubling with no signs of slowing down, due to the elevated demand in China for Ultra Clean’s products and services. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the demand for Ultra Clean’s products and services in the domestic Chinese market; notably, that the Company was facing a customer ramp issue with one of its critical customers, as well as a combination of inventory and demand corrections, which, ultimately, caused weakness for Ultra Clean in China. On February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean published fourth quarter and full year 2024 fiscal results and hosted an associated earnings call, where the Company’s executives revealed that Ultra Clean was facing “demand softness” in China. In particular, Ultra Clean was facing decreased demand in China due to extended qualification timelines and inventory absorption. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of Ultra Clean’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $36.06 per share on February 24, 2025, Ultra Clean’s stock price fell to $25.90 per share on February 25, 2025, a decline of over 28% in the span a single day.

DEADLINE: May 23, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=146191&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of UCTT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 23, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

