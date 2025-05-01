Randy’s Donuts Launches New Matcha Line Starting May 1st

Inglewood, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy’s Donuts is entering its matcha era with the launch of a new Matcha lineup, dropping at select locations on May 1. Made with premium Japanese Grade A matcha and topped with delicious, fruit-flavored cold foam, these vibrant, refreshing drinks are here to shake up your usual sip. The only question is: which one will you choose?

Matcha Line Flavors, each one is a little bit sweet, a little bit sassy, and a whole lot of delicious:

Strawberry Matcha – Like a matcha milkshake fell in love with a strawberry field. Made with strawberry syrup and topped with strawberry cold foam.

Mango Matcha – Juicy mango syrup + mango cold foam = tropical paradise in a cup. It's basically a matcha staycation.

Coconut Matcha – Smooth, creamy coconut vibes that taste like a beach day. Made with coconut syrup and topped with coconut cold foam—it’s pure vacation mode.

Banana Matcha – A little unexpected, a lot delicious. Topped with banana cold foam for a smooth, mellow finish that’ll keep you coming back.

These matcha must-haves are exclusive to the following Randy’s Donuts locations:

California: Pasadena, Torrance, Culver City, Costa Mesa, Inglewood

Nevada: Charleston & Ft. Apache

About Randy’s Donuts:

Based in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts is the most recognized donut shop in the world and one of the most iconic locations in Los Angeles, featured on BEST OF LISTS and attracting visitors from around the world to take pictures of the giant rooftop donut. Immediately recognized as the landmark building from appearances in movies, music videos and television shows, Randy’s has consistently been named one of the top donut shops in the country for over 70 years and the most-reviewed and highest-rated donut shop on Yelp and similar sites. Whether it’s a first visit or a local, one taste of Randy’s Donuts made by hand every morning brings customers back time and time again. Connect with Randy’s Donuts on Facebook and X at @randysdonutsla and on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok at @randysdonuts. Learn more at randysdonuts.com

