Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to 2034, with Profiles of PEZY Computing, Firmus Technologies, Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry, FogHashing

The Asia-Pacific data center liquid cooling market (excluding China), valued at $1.10 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $11.76 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 26.65% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market for liquid cooling in data centres in Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly due to the increasing need for high-efficiency thermal management systems and the quick adoption of new technologies.







Traditional air cooling techniques are becoming less and less effective as data centres get smaller and use less electricity as a result of the growth of cloud computing, edge computing, and AI-based workloads. As a result, liquid cooling is becoming the go-to option since it provides better heat dissipation, less energy use, and increased spatial efficiency.



This market is expanding due to a number of important factors. In order to satisfy sustainability targets and save operating expenses, energy-efficient and space-saving cooling techniques are urgently needed. Second, data centre operators are becoming more aware of liquid cooling's capacity to facilitate higher overclocking and improve performance in high-density computing situations. This is particularly important for applications that need high-performance computing infrastructure, such as blockchain, AI, and machine learning.



Furthermore, in the APAC area, where urban density and real estate costs might be constraining, the capacity of liquid cooling systems to boost computing power without requiring significant physical expansions or expensive infrastructural overhauls is quite alluring.

The market for liquid cooling is expected to gain from advantageous regulatory frameworks, government incentives, and a growing focus on sustainable data centre operations as nations like China, India, Japan, and Singapore continue to invest in digital infrastructure and smart technologies. Manufacturers and technology suppliers have a great chance to develop and broaden their product offerings in one of the fastest-growing digital sectors globally thanks to this changing landscape.

Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges of APAC Data Center Liquid Cooling Market



The growing demand for effective cooling solutions in response to rising data centre density and power consumption is propelling the APAC data centre liquid cooling market's rapid expansion. The need for high-performance computing, which produces a lot of heat, is being fuelled by the growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G, and big data analytics.



Compared to conventional air-cooling techniques, liquid cooling - including direct-to-chip and immersion cooling - offers better thermal management, increased energy efficiency, and reduced operating costs. Adoption is also being encouraged by government programs that support carbon footprint reduction and sustainable infrastructure in nations like China, India, Japan, and Singapore.



Nevertheless, the market is confronted with obstacles like high upfront prices, intricate technical details, and a lack of experience in implementing and maintaining liquid cooling systems. Additionally, retrofitting existing facilities with liquid cooling technology can be difficult and costly. Despite these obstacles, continued innovation, increasing awareness of environmental benefits, and supportive government policies are expected to drive the adoption of liquid cooling technologies across APAC.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the APAC data center liquid cooling market have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, project portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

PEZY Computing Inc.

Firmus Technologies Pty Ltd

Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

WERNER FINLEY

FogHashing

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Market Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Trends Shaping Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Efficient Cooling Systems

Renewable Energy for Data Centers

Rising Demand for Edge Computing

Increased Interest in High-Performance Gaming and Bitcoin Minning Applications

Increased Data Requirements Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers

Surge in Investments toward Data Center Cooling Innovations

Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

Other Industrial Trends HPC Cluster Developments Blockchain Initiatives Super Computing Impact of Server/Rack Density



Case Studies

Immersion Cooling Technology HYDRA Immersion Cooling: Revolutionizing Data Centre Efficiency and Sustainability Advancing Thermal Efficiency: The Role of Liquid Immersion Cooling in Future Data Centers Transforming Data Centers: Enhanced Efficiency with GRC's CarnotJet System Optimizing Immersion Phase-Change Cooling for Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Revolutionizing Digital Payments with Liquid Cooling: A Sustainable Path to High-Performance Computing Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: KAORI and MIVOLT's Immersion Cooling Solution Empowering Reliance Jio's Mobile Edge Compute with Immersion Cooling Driving Efficiency and Sustainability with Liquid Immersion Cooling Advancing Data Center Sustainability with Two-Phase Immersion Cooling



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Data Center Spending Growing Need for Hyperscale Data Centers Reduction in Operational Costs

Market Restraints High Investment Costs Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market

Market Opportunities Retrofitting Opportunities Heat Repurposing from Liquid-Cooled Data Centers Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services



Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market Outlook

Selection Criteria for Dielectric Fluid for Data Center Immersion Cooling

Comparative Analysis for Different Liquid Cooling Technologies

Comparative Analysis for Dielectric Fluids Rising Dielectric Fluid Usage Amid the Emergence of Liquid Cooling Trends



