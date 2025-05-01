SkyCrest Capital Launches SkyAlpha X 2.0 AI System and Innovative SkyFund Protocol (SKF)

Denver, CO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyCrest Capital, a global fintech innovator headquartered in Manhattan, today announced the official launch of its next-generation artificial intelligence system, SkyAlpha X 2.0, along with the unveiling of its decentralized finance infrastructure, the SkyFund Protocol (SKF). Together, these breakthroughs mark a new chapter in the evolution of asset management—uniting artificial intelligence, blockchain, and decentralized governance into one intelligent financial ecosystem.







Founded in 2019 by Nathaniel Ross, a financial and tech visionary with experience at Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates, SkyCrest Capital has quickly risen to prominence. SkyCrest Capital, established in 2019, is a global fintech leader, blending artificial intelligence with asset management, based in New York. The firm provides high-net-worth clients with strategies in equities, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi, managing $1.2 billion in assets while adhering to SEC and MSB compliance standards. This robust regulatory backing ensures global market credibility, offering clients a secure and reliable investment environment. Serving over 600 high-net-worth clients worldwide, SkyCrest operates offices in New York, Singapore, and Dubai, delivering smart equity trading, crypto quant contracts, family office planning, and multi-market arbitrage strategies.



The driving force behind SkyCrest’s success is its SkyAlpha X AI system, fully upgraded to version 2.0 in 2025, which revolutionizes traditional finance by eliminating reliance on human intuition. SkyAlpha X 2.0 integrates on-chain data, social media sentiment, and macroeconomic signals, dramatically enhancing market prediction accuracy and precision.



SkyCrest’s latest breakthrough, SkyFund Protocol (SKF), launched in 2025 on the Solana blockchain, positions itself as a bridge between TradFi and DeFi. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, SKF enables global investors to stake USDT, ETH, or BTC, participate in SkyAlpha X 2.0-driven trading strategies, and share profits and governance rights. Users can bind strategy nodes to unlock premium signals and exclusive asset pools, reaping periodic dividends. SKF’s smart oracles and AI-driven rhythm validation optimize strategy triggers, minimizing market noise and ensuring execution efficiency, fully showcasing the high-precision capabilities of version 2.0.



SkyCrest’s success hinges on its world-class team. Founder Nathaniel Ross, guided by his “cognition over profit” ethos, drives the SkyAlpha Financial Education Program, empowering young traders and clients. Chief AI Scientist Dr. Elena Chen leads SkyAlpha X algorithm development, Chief Investment Officer James Whitaker excels in multi-asset management, and Head of Client Relations and Assistant Audrey Sinclair ensures personalized service for 600 clients. All strategy data and profit distributions are openly shared, reflecting SkyCrest’s commitment to transparency.







Looking ahead, SkyCrest aims to position SkyFund Protocol as the world’s leading decentralized asset management platform. By 2026, the firm plans to launch AI strategy NFTs, enabling strategy authorization trading, and integrate with ETFs and real-world assets (RWA) for on-chain mapping. SkyAlpha X’s next-generation upgrade (Alpha 3.0) will introduce even sharper sentiment modeling, collaborating with DePIN and AI Agents to power cross-platform strategy execution. SkyCrest’s vision extends beyond wealth creation—it seeks to build a smart, transparent, and inclusive financial ecosystem, ensuring every investor benefits from AI and blockchain’s transformative potential.



SkyCrest Capital invites global investors to join this financial revolution. For more information, contact our teams in Manhattan, Singapore, or Dubai, or visit our website to explore our innovative journey.



About SkyCrest Capital SkyCrest Capital is a global fintech leader, blending artificial intelligence with asset management, headquartered in New York. The firm serves high-net-worth clients with equity, crypto, and DeFi strategies, managing $1.2 billion in assets with a global presence.



Company Name: SkyCrest Capital

Website: https://www.skyskinla.com/

Contact: Audrey Sinclair

Email: service(at)skyskinla.com



