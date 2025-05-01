California Dairies, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Dairies, Inc. (CDI), the largest dairy farmer-owned cooperative in the state, today celebrated the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, Valley Natural Beverages (VNB) in Bakersfield, CA.

The 200,000 square-foot greenfield facility represents a transformational investment by CDI’s member-owners, demonstrating their commitment to architecting their own destiny and meeting the growing demand for innovative fluid milk products in both the U.S. and international markets. The vertically integrated plant will begin processing an estimated 116,000 gallons of local milk dairy, showcasing the local nature of California’s dairy industry.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, alongside California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross, Kern County Supervisor David Couch, and local officials, community leaders, and company executives.

“We are thrilled to officially open this cutting-edge facility,” said Brad Anderson, president and chief executive officer of CDI. “This investment underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The new plant will allow us to increase production capacity, expand our product offerings, improve efficiency, and create next-generation jobs for the local community.”

The state-of-the-art shelf-stable milk manufacturing facility features advanced robotics, energy-efficient technologies, and a commitment to environmental sustainability incorporating renewal energy sources and waste conservation. The plant will open with three processing lines to produce conventional extended shelf life (ESL) and ultra-high temperature (UHT) dairy beverages and products. VNB’s strategic growth plan includes multiple phases to expand to 10-12 processing and filling production lines in the future, tripling the facility’s current capacity. When all phases are completed, the facility will be 400,000 square-feet, processing up to 600,000 gallons per day of fresh local milk.

“This facility is a testament to the innovation and resilience of California’s dairy farmers,” said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. “It represents a bold investment in the future of agriculture – one that supports sustainability, strengthens our rural economy, and showcases the world-class leadership of California’s dairy industry.”

“Value-added dairy products like ESL and UHT are popular options in today’s changing marketplace,” said Peter Ernster, senior vice president, ingredients and fluid products. “This facility allows us to meet that demand with innovative products.”

The project was made possible with the support of strong partners, including Big-D Construction, Tetra Pak, E.A. Bonelli + Associates, Inc., JCS Process & Control Systems, Elopak, Mark III, Interlake Mecalux, and Dairy Conveyor.

CDI has hired 90 full-time employees for the facility, providing market-competitive compensation and benefits, contributing to the creation of next-generation Industry 4.0 jobs.

About California Dairies, Inc.

California Dairies, Inc. is the largest member-owned milk marketing and processing cooperative in California, producing 40 percent of California’s milk. Co-owned by nearly 300 dairy producers who ship 17 billion pounds of Real California Milk annually, California Dairies, Inc. is a manufacturer of quality butter, fluid milk products, and milk powders. In addition, California Dairies, Inc. is the home of two leading and well-respected brands of butter – Challenge and Danish Creamery and milk powder brand, DairyAmerica. California Dairies’ quality dairy products are available in all 50 United States and in more than 50 foreign countries. For additional information on California Dairies, Inc., visit www.californiadairies.com.

