Best Online Gambling Sites Canada: Betworthy Picks PlayOJO as the Best Canadian Gambling Site

If there's one thing that gamblers in Canada can unanimously nod their heads to - it's the thrill of chasing Lady Luck at the best Canadian gambling sites.

However, there's a good chance that you're already overwhelmed by all the available options before you even start playing online. Research from a Canadian casino testing facility, Betworthy, believes that it has the answers.

Check out their detailed review down below to learn more about the best online gambling sites in Canada, including the exciting bonuses you can redeem at PlayOJO.

Overview of the Best Gambling Site in Canada

PlayOJO Pros:

50 free spins welcome offer

30 extra spins on top of that

Wager-free casino bonuses

Thousands of casino games

Daily casino tournaments

No minimum withdrawal amount needed

Daily tailored casino bonuses

PlayOJO Cons:

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

No sports betting

According to Betworthy, dominating the list of the best Canadian gambling sites for real money gaming is none other than PlayOJO.

PlayOJO is an online casino site fully licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. So, if you’re looking for a secure online gambling site, this is the place to be. Add to that the option to play thousands of online casino games and wager-free bonuses.

Gaming Selection & Variety: 4.95/5

The gaming variety at PlayOJO is top-notch with its extensive collection of online casino games. You’ll definitely be spoiled for choice.

You can play classic slots, thrilling table games, and immersive live dealer games. Our only minor complaint is the lack of sports betting options. But with so many real money games to play, we can’t really complain.

All the games you can play here at PlayOJO come from the most trusted casino software providers today, such as Elk Studios, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Red Tiger Gaming, Yggdrasil, and many more.

Casino Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

PlayOJO is a standout performer in the bonuses and promotions department. You won’t find many real money online casinos in Canada that offer bonuses with zero wagering terms.

Yes, you heard that right!

As soon as you sign up at this online casino and deposit, you’ll get 50 free spins on Thor and The Trials of Asgard. On top of that, you can get another 30 free spins to sweeten the deal.

Whatever you win from those free spins is yours to keep.

Now, we know getting 80 free spins doesn’t sound like a lot compared to what many other online casinos have to offer, but there’s more you can look forward to.

PlayOJO will also give you daily Kickers or special perks that could give you more rewards. The best part is that these Kickers are tailored to fit your gaming needs.

Craving for more? You can always join PlayOJO’s live tournaments, including OJO’s Reel Spinoffs, which can give you a chance to win thousands of free spins.

Just imagine the possibilities of what you can win from that.

Banking Options: 5/5

When it comes to banking, PlayOJO Casino offers a range of convenient and Canadian-friendly payment options.

Some of the payment methods you can use here are credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard), Interac, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, Jetton, and even ApplePay.

You can start playing your favorite games with deposits as low as C$10. If you’re ready to enjoy your casino winnings, you won’t have to worry about meeting a minimum withdrawal amount.

You can cash out even C$1. How cool is that?

Customer Support: 5/5

PlayOJO’s support team is not only knowledgeable but also incredibly friendly and responsive.

Casino players can rely on prompt assistance whenever they have questions or encounter any issues with their casino account.

You can reach out to them through email and live chat once you’re logged in.

How the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites Were Ranked

Choosing only the best online gambling sites in Canada isn’t as simple as Googling them. The Betworthy agency had to test it so they could tell you exactly what they could offer.

Here are the benchmarks we considered that helped them pick the best real money gambling site in Canada, PlayOJO.

Gaming Selection and Gambling Variety

We went on a gaming spree, searching for casino sites that could offer you a great gaming selection.

They don’t need to have all the best online casino games, but they should at least have the basics, like online slots, table games, and live casino games.

Our top picks have an epic collection that'll keep you entertained for days. Some even have a sportsbook. It's like going to a never-ending party of fun.

Banking Options

Your money is precious, and we get it. We made sure our top online casinos in Canada had smooth and secure banking options.

We mainly opted for the ones with convenient payment methods for Canadian players, including credit cards, e-wallets, and even crypto.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Who doesn't love a good deal? Our top online gambling sites can treat you like a VIP with awesome bonuses! Welcome packages, free spins, and cool promos await.

Customer Support

We all need a little help sometimes, and that's where our champions shine.

They've got your back with friendly support whenever you need it. Most of them have 24/7 customer support, which you can get through live chat and email.

Are Gambling Sites in Canada Legal?

Yes! Online Gambling sites in Canada are legal, but it's essential to tread carefully.

The best you can do is choose online casino sites that are licensed and regulated by authorities like the Malta Gaming Authority and the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Licensed casino sites are randomly tested for gameplay, so you only get a fair gaming experience. There's no getting scammed here.

What Is the Best Online Gambling Site for Canadian Players?

After reviewing multiple online gambling sites, we found that PlayOJO is the best online casino for Canadian players.

Why, you ask? Here are reasons why PlayOJO Casino Online is such a standout:

Licensed and Secure : PlayOJO is fully licensed, so it’s a secure and regulated gaming environment. Canadian players can trust that they are in safe hands. Add to that the secure payment options available here.

: PlayOJO is fully licensed, so it’s a secure and regulated gaming environment. Canadian players can trust that they are in safe hands. Add to that the secure payment options available here. Wager-Free Bonuses : At PlayOJO, you won't find any pesky wagering requirements on bonuses. What you win is yours to keep, with no strings attached. It's a breath of fresh air to have such fair and transparent bonus terms.

: At PlayOJO, you won't find any pesky wagering requirements on bonuses. What you win is yours to keep, with no strings attached. It's a breath of fresh air to have such fair and transparent bonus terms. Gaming Variety : With a vast library of over 3,000 casino games, PlayOJO spoils Canadian players. From thrilling slots to classic table games and live dealer options, the casino caters to all gaming preferences.

: With a vast library of over 3,000 casino games, PlayOJO spoils Canadian players. From thrilling slots to classic table games and live dealer options, the casino caters to all gaming preferences. Innovative Rewards: Well, you’ll be spoiled on this online gambling site because you also get daily Kickers to boost your gameplay. They take this to another level by giving you customized promos relevant to your gaming preferences.

Top Gambling Options for Real Money at PlayOJO

At the top Canadian casinos, there are plenty of real money games that are worth playing online.

Here are three casino game categories that we think are best enjoyed online:

Slot Machines : Slots are easy to play and offer diverse themes, making them perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike. We know nothing beats the brick-and-mortar experience for this, but the thing is, you get to enjoy this game in so much variety online.

: Slots are easy to play and offer diverse themes, making them perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike. We know nothing beats the brick-and-mortar experience for this, but the thing is, you get to enjoy this game in so much variety online. Blackjack : Online casinos Canada offer various versions of this game, too, including live dealer options. So, that’s basically getting an immersive and social experience that captures the essence of a real casino from anywhere you choose to play.

: Online casinos Canada offer various versions of this game, too, including live dealer options. So, that’s basically getting an immersive and social experience that captures the essence of a real casino from anywhere you choose to play. Poker: Playing Poker online opens doors to a global community of players. You can challenge opponents from different parts of the world, join tournaments with massive prize pools, and enjoy a broader range of Poker variants. You don’t even have to master the poker face because you can easily hide your emotions behind your screen.

Payment Methods at Online Gambling Sites in Canada

Players have plenty of banking options at gambling sites in Canada like PlayOJO.

The most popular payment methods that online casinos in Canada accept are credit and debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, and Discover.

Alternative payment options include Interac and digital wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and Apple Pay.

There are also casinos online that accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Bitcoin vs Traditional Canada Gambling Sites

Choosing between using Bitcoin or traditional currencies at gambling sites comes down to personal preferences.

Bitcoin generally offers advantages like enhanced privacy, faster online casino transactions, and lower fees.

On the other hand, traditional currencies like CAD are more widely accepted by most online casinos. You also don’t have to worry about value volatility when playing with traditional currencies.

Best Canadian Gambling Sites - FAQs

How Do I Make a Deposit at a Canadian Gambling Site?

To make a deposit at a Canadian Gambling site, you need to log in to your account.

After that, go to the cashier section or click the Deposit button. Select the payment method you prefer and enter your deposit details.

Once your funds reflect, you can start playing.

Do I Have to Download an App to Play at Gambling Sites in Canada?

You don’t have to download an app to play at Canada online casinos. All you need is a mobile web browser like Chrome or Safari, and you’re good to go.

However, there are online casinos in Canada, like Jackpot City, that give you the option to download a casino app.

Can I Actually Win Real Money By Playing at Canadian Gambling Sites?

Yes, you can actually win real money by playing at Canadian gambling sites.

When you wager real money on casino games or place bets on sports, your winnings are also real and can be withdrawn once you meet any necessary requirements.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Gambling Site in Canada?

To choose the best online gambling site in Canada, always consider your safety.

Prioritise licensed and regulated online casinos to avoid getting scammed. Also, check what promotions and bonuses you can get so you get the most out of your gaming budget.

How to Sign Up at a Canadian Gambling Site

We’re sure you’re excited to play your favourite casino games online, but you still need to join an online casino for that.

So, how exactly do you go about that? Oh, we’ve got you covered (as always!).

Follow these steps to sign up at the best Canadian gambling site, PlayOJO Casino.

1. Create a New Casino Account

Go to PlayOJO’s official website and click “Join Now.”

and click “Join Now.” Complete the casino’s requested personal information (e.g., name, address, etc.)

Click “Continue.”

Create a username and password, then click “Go Play.”

2. Make Your First Deposit and Have Fun!

Once you’re logged in, click “Deposit” on your account dashboard.

Choose a payment method and enter your deposit details.

Complete the deposit by clicking “Submit” and start playing.

Tips and Strategies for Canadian Online Gamblers

Playing real money games at the best Canadian online casinos can be a thrilling and rewarding experience.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the world of online gambling, these tips can still be a great way to enhance your gameplay or simply make it enjoyable:

Set a Budget and Stick to It : Before you start playing, decide on a budget that you can comfortably afford to lose. Gambling should always be done responsibly, and setting a budget helps you avoid overspending or chasing losses. Once you've set your budget, stick to it and resist the temptation to exceed it during your gaming sessions.

: Before you start playing, decide on a budget that you can comfortably afford to lose. Gambling should always be done responsibly, and setting a budget helps you avoid overspending or chasing losses. Once you've set your budget, stick to it and resist the temptation to exceed it during your gaming sessions. Take Advantage of Welcome Bonuses : Many Canadian online casinos offer enticing welcome bonuses to new players. These bonuses can include free spins, deposit matches, or other perks. Take advantage of these offers to boost your initial bankroll and extend your playing time. But don’t forget to review the bonus terms!

: Many Canadian online casinos offer enticing welcome bonuses to new players. These bonuses can include free spins, deposit matches, or other perks. Take advantage of these offers to boost your initial bankroll and extend your playing time. But don’t forget to review the bonus terms! Learn the Rules and Strategies : Understanding the basics and implementing sound strategies can improve your odds of winning. Many online casinos in Canada offer free casino games or demo versions of titles so you can practice before playing with real money.

: Understanding the basics and implementing sound strategies can improve your odds of winning. Many online casinos in Canada offer free casino games or demo versions of titles so you can practice before playing with real money. Play Games with a high RTP: RTP percentage is an essential factor that you need to consider when choosing games. High RTP games offer better long-term payouts. However, it doesn’t mean you should avoid low RTP games. It’s mainly a matter of improving your chances of winning big right away or taking the time, really.

RTP percentage is an essential factor that you need to consider when choosing games. High RTP games offer better long-term payouts. However, it doesn’t mean you should avoid low RTP games. It’s mainly a matter of improving your chances of winning big right away or taking the time, really. Know When to Quit: Winning streaks and losing streaks are part of gambling. It's crucial to recognize when luck is on your side and when it's time to walk away. Set win and loss limits for each gaming session, and if you reach these limits, take a break or call it a day. Never chase your losses.

Ready to Get Started at the Best Canadian Gambling Sites?

The search for the best online casino in Canada doesn't have to be a stressful gamble.

As long as you know what your priorities are when it comes to your online gambling needs, you should be able to find a homely casino online in no time. PlayOJO is always a great first stop because of its diverse game selection. Of course, let’s not forget that it’s one of the few online gambling sites with wager-free bonuses.

Well, whatever online casino site you think is best, always prioritize your safety and gamble responsibly.

May the odds be in your favour!

Editorial Note

This article is provided solely for informational and entertainment purposes. Nothing within should be interpreted as legal, financial, or professional advice. Readers should carry out their own research before participating in any gambling activities or signing up with any online casinos mentioned.

Gambling Caution





Online gambling comes with financial risks and may lead to addictive behavior or monetary loss. We urge all readers to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, professional help is available. In Canada, free gambling help can be obtained by calling 416 535-8501.





19+ only. It is up to each individual to verify whether online gambling is permitted under their local, state, or federal laws. Neither the publisher, the authors, nor any syndication partners condone or support unlawful gambling. Participation in online gambling is done at the reader’s own discretion and risk.

Affiliate Transparency

This article may include affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase or register, a commission may be earned, at no extra cost to you.

Syndication and Liability Disclaimer

Any third-party publishers, media platforms, or syndication partners that republish this content do so understanding that it is meant for informational purposes only. These entities are not responsible for the legality, accuracy, or interpretation of the material.

https://www.playojo.com/

PlayOJO

support@playojo.com

5297 Level G, Quantum House, 75, Abate Rigord, Malta





