IBTA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Ibotta, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta" or "the Company") (NYSE: IBTA) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ibotta securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's April 18, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IBTA.

The Complaint alleges that in connection with the Initial Public Offering on April 18, 2024, Ibotta issued a registration statement that contained false and/or misleading statements or omissions. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) The registration statement failed to warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”); (2) Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with another large customer, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract; (3) Rather than disclosing the very real risk of a major client walking away at any time, Ibotta provided boilerplate warnings concerning the importance of maintaining ongoing relationships with their clients; (4) By August 13, 2024, Kroger was no longer listed as a client in Ibotta’s SEC filings; and (5) The price of Ibotta’s securities has plummeted since the IPO, devastating investors. Currently, Ibotta stock trades significantly lower than the IPO price of $88.00 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/IBTA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Ibotta you have until June 16, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

