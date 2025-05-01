VANTAGE GRANTED U.S. PATENT FOR POSISPRAY TECHNOLOGY USED IN PRECISION SPRAY EQUIPMENT FOR RELEASE AGENT SOLUTIONS

Deerfield, Illinois, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage, a global leader in food process aid technology, has been granted U.S. Patent 12,279,622 for its POSISPRAYTM smart spray and detection technology. Embedded into the company’s precision spray equipment, the POSISPRAY technology improves production efficiency in commercial bakeries by ensuring precise application of the release agent blend and identifying mis-sprays in real time to enhance throughput.

“Our customers are continuously looking for ways to reduce waste and improve the efficiency of their bakery operations,” said Jan Tinge, Executive Vice President, Vantage Food. “We have built a total release agent solution for commercial bakeries by innovatively pairing our high-performance release agent blends, our MALLETTM brand of custom-built processing equipment, and our patented POSISPRAY smart spray and detection technology.”

POSISPRAY technology ensures a consistent spray in every pan, every time, ultimately achieving higher product quality by avoiding tearing the baked goods’ surface. As a smart technology, the precision spray patterns automatically adjust as pans age to maintain consistent release regardless of the condition of the pan glaze. If a spray is missed, a local alarm (sound and light) is triggered and a diagnostics notification is sent, reducing the labor need for consistent monitoring.

The POSISPRAY technology is only available as part of a total release agent solution (blends, equipment and service) and can be customized for use across a diverse range of applications including bread, cake, and pizza.

About Vantage Food: Better Performance Made Possible

As one of the leaders in the food industry, Vantage Food provides exceptional service to our customers through comprehensive solutions offering of release agents, functional ingredients and equipment designed to meet the needs of various food applications. Vantage Food is a reliable supplier committed to quality and innovation and delivering top-notch solutions that help drive success supporting large-scale operations and small businesses alike. Vantage Food is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at: vantagefood.com or contact us for more information info.food@vantagegrp.com

™ or ® Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage") or an affiliate of Vantage.