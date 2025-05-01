2025 National Awards of Landscape Excellence Reveals Circle of Excellence

Milton, Ontario, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is pleased to reveal the 2025 Circle of Excellence, featuring 15 of the most distinguished landscape projects submitted nationwide. These top-scoring projects, selected from five core categories, will be honoured at the National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE)—Canada’s premier celebration of excellence in landscape and horticulture.

This year’s NALE Gala will be held on August 12, 2025, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan.

NALE is one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the Canadian green sector. It unites over 150 landscape horticulture professionals from across the country. The gala recognizes the crews, designers, and companies behind some of Canada’s most outstanding achievements in landscape construction, maintenance, and design.

Each year, members submit their projects to their provincial Awards of Excellence. Top entries are forwarded to the national level, where a panel of expert volunteer judges evaluates submissions and selects the Circle of Excellence—the top three scoring projects in each of the five national award categories. These project teams will be recognized at the Gala, showcasing their work throughout the evening, and the highest-scoring winner in each category will be revealed live.

2025 Circle of Excellence Projects

The Caterpillar Award for Residential Landscape Construction

Beachin – Hutton & Co., ON

Connaught Manor – Shaughnessy Estate – Swick’s Landscaping, BC

Stairway to Heaven – Pro-Land Landscape Construction, ON

The Caterpillar Award for Commercial Landscape Construction

100 King Street West – Urban Garden, ON

Highland Gate – Griffith Property Services, ON

Innisfil Town Square Development – Rutherford Contracting, ON

The Intrigue Media Award for Landscape Design

Agora – Rugged Earth Landscaping, ON

Inside Out – TLC Professional Landscaping, ON

The Retreat Gardens Phase 1 – Lavish Gardens, ON

The HortProtect Award for Residential Landscape Maintenance

Alpine Reflections – The Landmark Group, ON

Mancini Manor – Alladins Landscape Design, MB

Shaughnessy Shade Garden – Swick’s Landscaping, BC

The Home Depot Award for Commercial Landscape Maintenance

Canada Life – Clintar, ON

Joseph Brant Museum – Andy’s Home & Lawn Service, ON

Uline Edmonton – Land Tec Landscape Contractors, AB

Follow CNLA on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn as we spotlight these 15 inspiring projects leading up to the Gala!



Additional National Awards

Alongside the five core categories, CNLA will present two CNLA Awards of Merit, selected from among the Circle of Excellence finalists, to recognize:

Award of Merit for Exceptional Green Innovation

Award of Merit for Outstanding Landscape Features

The following national awards will also be presented:

Green for Life Community Award – for projects that enhance public green spaces in Canadian communities

– for projects that enhance public green spaces in Canadian communities Green My City Award – recognizing a Green Cities Foundation project that connects plants and people for a healthier urban climate

– recognizing a Green Cities Foundation project that connects plants and people for a healthier urban climate CiB Award of Distinction – presented to a Communities in Bloom community that demonstrates excellence in beautification, sustainability, and civic pride



Network25: The Circle of Excellence Networking Event & Tour – August 13

Early Bird Deadline: Register by July 15, 2025, and receive $50 off your registration.

Final Registration Deadline: July 29, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST

Package Options:

2-Day Full Access Package (Gala, Networking Event & Tour): $395 (members) / $495 (non-members)

(Gala, Networking Event & Tour): $395 (members) / $495 (non-members) Gala + Networking Event: $295 / $395

$295 / $395 Gala + Industry Tour: $295 / $395

$295 / $395 Networking Event + Tour: $220 / $320

$220 / $320 Gala Only: $195 / $295

$195 / $295 Networking Event Only: $120 / $220

$120 / $220 Industry Tour Only: $120 / $220

Register today at: www.cnla.ca/events/nale-network-25



Special thanks to our event sponsors for supporting this industry celebration:

Caterpillar

Equinox Desert Planters

Fenchurch General Insurance Company

Greenworks

HortProtect

Intrigue Media

John Deere

Landscape Trades

Lenovo

Makita

Regina Hotel Association

Stanley Black & Decker

Staples

The Home Depot

Toro

About Canadian Nursery Landscape Association:

The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a national, not-for-profit federation of provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,000 members across the landscape, retail garden centre, and nursery sectors. CNLA works collaboratively with its provincial partners to develop programs, undertake initiatives, and form strategic alliances to achieve sustainable prosperity for its members and industry stakeholders.

Each summer, CNLA hosts the National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) to honour Canadian companies that have demonstrated a commitment to raising the bar of professionalism in the landscape industry. Provincial associations nominate their top award-winning members to compete at the national level.

To learn more about NALE and other upcoming CNLA industry events, visit cnla.ca/events

Attachments