Genelux Corporation to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Matt Pulisic, CFO, will discuss clinical-stage programs and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference taking place May 7-8, 2025, in New York.

The conversation with Biotech Equity Research Managing Director, Silvan Tuerkcan, PhD, is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A webcast link for the event will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp65/gnlx/1693890. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company’s IR page.

The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference or contact genelux@allelecomms.com.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and, VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & Platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Ph1b evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & Platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its’ proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contacts

Ankit Bhargava, MD

Allele Communications, LLC

genelux@allelecomms.com

Source: Genelux Corporation