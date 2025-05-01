CN Declares Second-Quarter 2025 Dividend

MONTREAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2025 dividend on the Company’s common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of eighty-eight and three-quarter cents (C$0.8875) per common share will be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.

