CubeSmart Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“The first quarter represented a positive start to the year, with improving occupancy and rate trends driven by solid demand,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “Our high-quality portfolio with its focus on top-tier markets uniquely positions us to perform during uncertain economic climates.”

Key Highlights for the First Quarter

Reported diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders of $0.39.

Reported funds from operations (“FFO”), as adjusted, per diluted share of $0.64.

Same-store (606 stores) net operating income (“NOI”) decreased 0.8% year over year, resulting from a 0.4% decrease in revenues and a 0.6% increase in operating expenses.

Same-store occupancy averaged 89.5% during the quarter, ending at 89.7%.

Closed on the acquisition of the remaining 80% interest in the 28-store HVP IV portfolio for $452.8 million, which included $44.4 million to repay the Company’s portion of HVP IV’s existing indebtedness.

Added 33 stores to our third-party management platform, bringing our total third-party managed store count to 869.

Financial Results

Net income attributable to the Company’s common shareholders was $89.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $94.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted EPS attributable to the Company’s common shareholders decreased to $0.39 for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $0.42 for the same period last year.

FFO, as adjusted, was $148.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $146.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share was $0.64 for both periods.

Investment Activity

Acquisition Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company acquired the remaining 80% interest in HVP IV, an unconsolidated real estate venture in which we previously owned a 20% noncontrolling interest, for $452.8 million, which included $44.4 million to repay the Company’s portion of the venture’s existing indebtedness. As of the date of acquisition, HVP IV owned 28 stores in Arizona (2), Connecticut (3), Florida (4), Georgia (2), Illinois (5), Maryland (2), Minnesota (1), Pennsylvania (1) and Texas (8).

Development Activity

The Company has agreements with developers for the construction of self-storage properties in high-barrier-to-entry locations. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had two joint venture development properties under construction. The Company anticipates investing a total of $36.9 million related to these projects and had invested $18.5 million of that total as of March 31, 2025. Both stores are located in New York and are expected to open during the third quarter of 2025.

Third-Party Management

As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s third-party management platform included 869 stores totaling 56.4 million rentable square feet. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company added 33 stores to its third-party management platform.

Same-Store Results

The Company’s same-store portfolio as of March 31, 2025 included 606 stores containing 43.8 million rentable square feet, or approximately 91.0% of the aggregate rentable square feet of the Company’s 659 consolidated stores. These same-store properties represented approximately 95.5% of the Company’s property NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Same-store physical occupancy as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 was 89.7% and 90.3%, respectively. Same-store total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 0.4% and same-store operating expenses increased 0.6% compared to the same quarter in 2024. Same-store NOI decreased 0.8% from the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

Operating Results

As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s total consolidated portfolio included 659 stores containing 48.1 million rentable square feet and had physical occupancy of 89.2%.

Total revenues increased $11.6 million and property operating expenses increased $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024. Increases in revenues and expenses were primarily attributable to revenues and expenses generated from property acquisitions and recently opened development properties.

Interest expense increased from $22.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $26.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.2 million. The increase was attributable to an increase in the average outstanding debt balance and higher interest rates during the 2025 period compared to the 2024 period. The average outstanding debt balance increased from $2.99 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $3.20 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The weighted average effective interest rate on our outstanding debt increased from 3.03% during the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 3.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financing Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not sell any common shares of beneficial interest through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity program. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 13.5 million shares available for issuance under the existing equity distribution agreements.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 25, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share. The dividend was paid on April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

“Major operational and financial metrics were at, or above, our expectations in the first quarter,” commented Chief Financial Officer Tim Martin. “The first quarter gave us a strong start to 2025, but given the recent broad macro volatility, our guidance ranges for the full year are largely unchanged.”

The Company estimates that its fully diluted earnings per share for 2025 will be between $1.41 and $1.49, and that its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, for 2025 will be between $2.51 and $2.59. Due to uncertainty related to the timing and terms of transactions, the impact of any potential future speculative investment activity is excluded from guidance. For 2025, the same-store pool consists of 606 properties totaling 43.8 million rentable square feet.

2025 Full Year Guidance Range Summary Current Ranges for

Annual Assumptions Prior Guidance (1) Same-store revenue growth (2.00 %) to 0.00 % (2.00 %) to 0.00 % Same-store expense growth 3.25 % to 4.50 % 3.25 % to 4.75 % Same-store NOI growth (4.00 %) to (1.75 %) (4.25 %) to (1.75 %) 2025 Acquisition Activity to Date $452.8M $452.8M Dilution from properties in lease-up $ (0.01 ) to $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) to $ (0.02 ) Property management fee income $ 42.0M to $ 44.0M $ 42.0M to $ 44.0M General and administrative expenses $ 61.5M to $ 63.5M $ 61.5M to $ 63.5M Interest and loan amortization expense $ 118.0M to $ 124.0M $ 118.0M to $ 124.0M Full year weighted average shares and units 230.5M 230.5M Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.41 to $ 1.49 $ 1.40 to $ 1.49 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.10 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 2.51 to $ 2.59 $ 2.50 to $ 2.59 (1) Prior guidance as indicated in our fourth quarter earnings release dated February 27, 2025. 2nd Quarter 2025 Guidance Range Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.35 to $ 0.37 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.28 0.28 FFO, as adjusted, per diluted share $ 0.63 to $ 0.65

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2025 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Storage properties $ 8,084,827 $ 7,628,774 Less: Accumulated depreciation (1,638,631 ) (1,590,588 ) Storage properties, net (includes VIE amounts of $369,044 and $363,315, respectively) 6,446,196 6,038,186 Cash and cash equivalents (includes VIE amounts of $4,416 and $2,907, respectively) 10,751 71,560 Restricted cash (includes VIE amounts of $3,035 and $4,439, respectively) 5,003 6,103 Loan procurement costs, net of amortization 2,415 2,731 Investment in real estate ventures, at equity 76,042 91,973 Other assets, net 199,873 183,628 Total assets $ 6,740,280 $ 6,394,181 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,781,666 $ 2,780,631 Revolving credit facility 382,400 — Mortgage loans and notes payable, net (includes VIE amounts of $111,915 and $111,728, respectively) 205,500 205,915 Lease liabilities - finance leases 65,649 65,668 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 220,271 229,581 Distributions payable 119,639 119,600 Deferred revenue 42,348 38,918 Total liabilities 3,817,473 3,440,313 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 48,784 51,193 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares $.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 227,920,222 and 227,764,975 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,279 2,278 Additional paid-in capital 4,287,772 4,285,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (310 ) (330 ) Accumulated deficit (1,445,520 ) (1,415,662 ) Total CubeSmart shareholders’ equity 2,844,221 2,871,856 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 29,802 30,819 Total equity 2,874,023 2,902,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,740,280 $ 6,394,181





CUBESMART AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 REVENUES Rental income $ 232,765 $ 225,190 Other property related income 29,766 26,316 Property management fee income 10,505 9,900 Total revenues 273,036 261,406 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 82,934 77,037 Depreciation and amortization 59,156 50,717 General and administrative 16,068 15,625 Total operating expenses 158,158 143,379 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest: Interest expense on loans (26,100 ) (22,919 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,221 ) (1,030 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 379 845 Other 809 (65 ) Total other expense (26,133 ) (23,169 ) NET INCOME 88,745 94,858 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (453 ) (541 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 905 210 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 89,197 $ 94,527 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.39 $ 0.42 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 228,663 225,767 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 229,169 226,575





Same-Store Results (606 stores)

(in thousands, except percentages and per square foot data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Percent 2025 2024 Change REVENUES Rental income $ 220,912 $ 222,739 (0.8 ) % Other property related income 10,498 9,507 10.4 % Total revenues 231,410 232,246 (0.4 ) % OPERATING EXPENSES Property taxes (1) 27,566 27,004 2.1 % Personnel expense 13,565 13,987 (3.0 ) % Advertising 2,777 2,940 (5.5 ) % Repair and maintenance 2,705 2,535 6.7 % Utilities 6,082 6,047 0.6 % Property insurance 3,390 3,185 6.4 % Other expenses 9,953 9,922 0.3 % Total operating expenses 66,038 65,620 0.6 % Net operating income (2) $ 165,372 $ 166,626 (0.8 ) % Gross margin 71.5 % 71.7 % Period end occupancy 89.7 % 90.3 % Period average occupancy 89.5 % 90.0 % Total rentable square feet 43,768 Realized annual rent per occupied square foot (3) $ 22.55 $ 22.61 (0.3 ) % Reconciliation of Same-Store Net Operating Income to Net Income Same-store net operating income (2) $ 165,372 $ 166,626 Non same-store net operating income (2) 7,795 2,034 Indirect property overhead (4) 16,935 15,709 Depreciation and amortization (59,156 ) (50,717 ) General and administrative expense (16,068 ) (15,625 ) Interest expense on loans (26,100 ) (22,919 ) Loan procurement amortization expense (1,221 ) (1,030 ) Equity in earnings of real estate ventures 379 845 Other 809 (65 ) Net income $ 88,745 $ 94,858

(1) For comparability purposes, certain amounts related to the expiration of certain real estate tax abatements have been excluded from the same-store portfolio results ($192k for the three months ended March 31, 2025).

(2) Net operating income (“NOI”) is a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measure. The above table reconciles same-store NOI to GAAP Net income.

(3) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is calculated by dividing annualized rental income by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period.

(4) Includes property management fee income earned in conjunction with managed properties.



