Primary Care Physician Use of Counterpart Assistant Technology Associated with Better Health Outcomes in Patients with Congestive Heart Failure

WILMINGTON, Del., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counterpart Health, Inc. (“Counterpart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”) and a leading AI-powered physician-enablement platform, today released research demonstrating how Counterpart Assistant (“CA”) use is associated with better management of congestive heart failure (“CHF”). The analysis, titled “Driving Clinical Excellence in Chronic Disease: Counterpart Assistant's Role in Heart Failure Care,” details the significant positive association among CHF patients between better clinical care and lower hospitalizations, and having a relationship with a PCP that uses Counterpart Assistant.

Key highlights of the study include:

A relationship with a CA provider was associated with better outcomes, including a lower average number of all-cause hospitalizations (18% lower) and 30-day readmissions (25% lower) for CHF patients enrolled in Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

CA provides actionable insights at the point of care, which supports earlier detection of chronic disease, tracking of disease progression and severity, and guideline-based treatment.

A relationship with a PCP who uses CA was associated with better clinical care for patients with CHF, including higher rates of outpatient cardiologist visits and in-home care management.



"At Counterpart Health, we are committed to developing technology solutions that truly augment the capabilities of our healthcare providers," stated Dr. David Tsay MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Counterpart Health and co-author of the whitepaper. "The results of this study on Counterpart Assistant and congestive heart failure demonstrate how providing clinicians with timely, data-driven insights can help lead to significant improvements in patient outcomes. This technology is designed to be a collaborative partner, empowering them to deliver even more effective and personalized care."

CA has empowered providers in patient care by focusing on clinical excellence in chronic disease detection and management, emphasizing proactive interventions and longitudinal care. Congestive heart failure in particular is a prevalent and potentially debilitating chronic condition that poses a substantial burden on patients in the Medicare population. According to CMS, heart failure is the leading cause of hospitalizations among older adults, and Medicare enrollees with heart failure have the highest readmission rate of any condition.

“For value-based care to truly succeed, we must prioritize proactive and effective management of chronic diseases,” said Conrad Wai, CEO of Counterpart Health. “Counterpart Assistant is a testament to this commitment, offering clinicians actionable intelligence that can translate to improved care for patients with heart failure and a significant decrease in costly acute episodes. This technology demonstrates that enhanced clinical quality and reduced cost of care delivery are not mutually exclusive, but rather, achievable through intelligent physician enablement.”

This is the fourth retrospective data analysis conducted by the Company to measure the clinical impact of CA on the identification and management of chronic diseases. The previous analyses focus on the earlier diagnosis and treatment of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease , and the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence .

About Counterpart Health

Counterpart Health , a subsidiary of Clover Health Investments, Corp., or Clover Health, is a leading AI powered physician enablement platform. Counterpart Health’s flagship software platform, Counterpart Assistant, was incubated by Clover Health as Clover Assistant and has helped improve plan performance and clinical outcomes for Medicare members through proprietary AI technology. Counterpart Health extends the benefits of the data-driven technology platform outside of Clover Health’s Medicare Advantage plan to a wider audience, to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs nationwide. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

