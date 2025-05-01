Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated First Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation

BETHESDA, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today provided an updated investor presentation for first quarter 2025 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/#key-investors-materials.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH JAIME MARCUS Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations (240) 744-5267 (240) 744-5117 ir@hosthotels.com















