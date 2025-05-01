Premier Health Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

MONTRÉAL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval were approved at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2025.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation’s management Information Circular dated April 4, 2025, were approved at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Corporation and the following members of the board of directors, Pierre-Luc Toupin, Hubert Marleau, and Jean-Robert Pronovost, were elected for the ensuing year. Shareholders also voted in favour of ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation.

In total, 30,250,678 common shares were voted, representing 54.49% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: