Topicus.com Inc. Defers Release Date for First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) (the “Company”) announced today that the release of its first quarter results will be rescheduled. The Company will defer the release of its results from the originally planned date of May 2, 2025 in order to allow the Company to finalize its analysis and accounting for certain Q1 2025 complex transactions impacting the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The Company’s quarterly results are expected to be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.topicus.com) and SEDAR+, after markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

