Best Bitcoin Casinos: Betworthy Picks Bitstarz as the Top Crypto Casino in the U.S.

It’s almost impossible to talk about the best Bitcoin casinos without mentioning Bitstarz. The casino has become synonymous to crypto gambling and it’s considered one of the best destinations for crypto players. Research from Betworthy, a casino testing facility, believes that it is indeed the top choice right now.





Overview of the Best Bitcoin Casino:

Bitstarz Casino Pros:

5 BTC welcome deposit bonus

180 extra spins as a welcome bonus

Over 4,000 quality games

Amazing VIP program

Supports ten cryptocurrencies

Weekly and monthly bonuses available

Stellar customer service

Withdrawals are instantly processed

Bitstarz Casino Cons:

Geo-restricted live dealer section

No sports betting

Bitstarz Online Casino Deposit Bonus and Promotions

5 BTC + 180 Free Spins: Upon signing up at Bitstarz, you will be greeted with a generous welcome package that’s up to 5 BTC with additional 180 spins.

Upon signing up at Bitstarz, you will be greeted with a generous welcome package that’s up to 5 BTC with additional 180 spins. 50% Monday Reload Bonus: Who doesn’t love a good reload bonus? While this reward is only available after your fourth deposit, it gives you a 50% bonus up to 0.11 BTC.

Who doesn’t love a good reload bonus? While this reward is only available after your fourth deposit, it gives you a 50% bonus up to 0.11 BTC. Wednesday Bonus Spins: If you deposit on Wednesday, you can receive bonus spins the day after, depending on how much you will deposit. With 1.2 mBTC, you’ll get 20 bonus spins, 80 with 3 mBTC, and 200 with 6 mBTC, so take advantage of this exciting offer, especially if you’re a slot game enthusiast!

Features of This Bitcoin Online Casino That Push It Above All the Rest

Sleek Website Design: The first thing you encounter as a player when discovering the best Bitcoin casinos is how its website looks and what features it has. Bitstarz's site is incredibly convenient and easy to navigate, especially if you’re just getting into online casino games.





Outstanding Customer Support Team: The Bitstarz customer service representatives are always there and available to assist you anytime. If you ever need help, address an issue, or perhaps ask a question, do not hesitate to reach them at support@bitstarz.com or use the live chat feature by clicking Help. The customer support team will get back to you promptly.





Instant Payouts: The best crypto casinos are often associated with instant withdrawals, and it usually takes them a little time to process all transactions, which is exceptionally convenient if you would like to withdraw your real money winnings quickly. At Bitstarz, you can withdraw your winnings using Bitcoin, which is processed instantly and comes with no fees.





Diverse Gaming Library: Bitstarz offers over 3,000 diverse titles and various genres, including slot games, classic table games, jackpot games, live dealer games, as well as Bitstarz original tiles such as Plinko, Dice, and Crash. This online casino also offers hot and cold games, as well as trending titles, like Hoonga Boonga, FaFa Twins, Astro pandas, and more. This is more than most other Bitcoin casino sites.

Are Bitcoin Online Casinos Legit? Bitstarz Perspective

Yes, Bitstarz is a legit and trustworthy Bitcoin online casino operating in the industry since its launch in 2014. Over almost a decade, this crypto casino online has managed to gain millions of loyal and dedicated users that take advantage of Bitcoin casino bonuses while exploring the diverse library this Bitcoin casino offers.





Bitstarz is owned by Dama N.V., which is operated under the laws of Curacao. The company has a valid e-gaming license and an operating license from Curacao Gaming Commission.





Additionally, as soon as you log into your account, your communication with the website is encrypted and secured by industry-standard encryption. Any data that you provide to the Bitcoin gambling website is safely encrypted and kept private, meaning that it is not being shared by any third parties.





Moreover, Bitstarz is a GDPR-compliant BTC online casino. You can get more information regarding this by carefully reading their privacy policy.





Also, Bitstarz offers provably fair games, meaning you can verify that they’re fair by going into the games and looking for Fairness and/or Provability buttons. This also applies to Bitstarz's original titles.





If you’re looking for some other Bitcoin online casinos, be sure to check out their licensing situation.

How to Register at the Best Crypto Casino

It shouldn’t take more than 3 minutes to complete your registration at the best crypto casinos. Here’s how it’s done.





Step 1: Sign Up for an Account

Go to Bitstarz Casino

Click on Sign Up

Enter your valid email address

Create your username and login credentials

Create your password

Choose your preferred currency

Finalize the sign-up process





Step 2: Verify Your Bitstarz Online Casino Account

Go to your email

Check your inbox

Look for an email from Bitstarz

Follow the instructions to verify your account

Wait for the verification process to complete

Voila!





Step 3: Get Your Deposit Bonus

Open your account using your Bitstarz Casino login details

Click on Payments

Choose your preferred amount

Deposit money

Enjoy your deposit bonus!

What You Can Find at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Responsive Customer Service: Exploring Bitstarz was incredibly fun on its own, but what Betworthy found to be even more impressive was how quickly the customer support team responded to our questions and concerns. With every question, we received detailed answers in minutes, and we believe that is one of the best features of the online casino.





Bonuses and Offers: Who doesn’t love a good deposit bonus? Well, at Bitstarz, you can enjoy that and so much more! Here players can take advantage of weekly bonuses on Mondays and Wednesdays, seasonal bonuses on holidays, and many more rewards during the year. So, this is your sign to sign up, make your deposit, and enjoy the offers Bitstarz provides.





No Withdrawal Fees: Yes, you heard that right! There are no withdrawal fees associated with payouts at Bitstarz. You simply withdraw your real money winnings using Bitcoin transfers, which are simple to use and come with no additional fees. Also, did we mention that they’re processed instantly? How awesome is that!





VIP Club: For some, the truly premium online casino experience means joining loyalty memberships or clubs. We at Betworthy totally understand that! Joining a VIP online casino club oftentimes equals more rewards, bonuses, and extra special promotions that are unique for each player.





At Bitstarz, you can join the VIP Starz Club and have a dedicated VIP account manager who will be at your service any time of the day, outstanding bonuses, a customized bonus plan, and the ability to be the first one to try brand-new titles. Isn’t that fun?

Comprehensive Review of the Best Bitcoin Casino

Launched in 2014, accumulating millions of users, and housing over 3000 online casino games, Bitstarz has managed to capture the hearts of those who are especially interested in online gambling.





Speedy payouts and diverse gaming selection are not the only things that make this online casino a top destination. The team at Betworthy have thoroughly explored Bitstarz Casino and have found a few things that make this website sit on top of the list of the best crypto casinos.

Game Selection: 4.95/5

Housing over 3000 online casino games, Bitstarz offers a unique way to explore your gaming preferences and needs. Here you can find various genres, including slot games, live dealer games, provably fair games, hot games, cold games, progressive jackpot slots, jackpot games, online bingo, and so many more!

At Bitstarz, you may find some of the most well-known and loved game providers, such as Red Tiger Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Genesis Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Vivo Gaming, BetSoft, Mascot Gaming, NetEnt, and more.

With the game selection of Bitstarz Casino, it doesn’t matter if you enjoy classic table games, exclusive games, or live games. Everyone will be able to discover something they like here.

Some of the most popular games at Bitstarz include Hoonga Boonga, Hot Life, Horror House, Aztec Magic Deluxe, Lucky 10 Bells, and more. Additionally, Bitstarz offers its own original titles as well, with games like Plinko, Blackjack, Slot, Crash, and Wheel.

You will also find exclusive Bitstarz titles, including Master of Starz, Bitstarz Billion, and Gold Rush Frog here.

Bitstarz Casino seems the perfect crypto casino, especially for slot game enthusiasts, considering how diverse their slot game library is, with new games added weekly.

The game selection at Bitstarz allows you to enjoy your favorite casino games and explore a diverse online casino library to discover your new go-to titles.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New players at Bitstarz Casino can take advantage of a welcome package of up to 5 BTC that covers your first four deposits.

On your first Bitcoin deposit, you’ll be getting a bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC, with 180 free spins. Out of the 180 free spins, you will be getting the first 20 instantly, while the rest will be added to your account at 20 spins daily.

To receive 180 free spins, however, you should deposit a minimum of 1.00 mBTC. However, if you would only like to receive the 100% bonus, the minimum deposit amount is 0.20 mBTC.

As for your second deposit, you’ll get 50% up to 1 BTC, 50% up to 2 BTC on your third, and 100% up to 1 BTC.

Bitstarz Casino also offers weekly bonuses, such as a 50% Monday Reload Bonus and Wednesday Free Spins Bonus. Both of the bonuses will only become available after your initial four bonuses are finalized.

The team at Betworthy had a fun time exploring the bonuses, especially when it came to receiving bonus spins that we were able to use on our favorite slot games.

That said, we would love to see more daily offers at Bitstarz Casino in the future. Some other crypto gambling sites had more in this regard, but Bitstarz still scored higher on bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Sadly, Bitstarz Casino does not have its own designated mobile app, which made us a bit skeptical when it came to the mobile gaming experience of the online casino.

However, we were thrilled to find that the mobile browser version of Bitstarz Casino is just as functional and straightforward to use as the desktop version.

We experienced no technical difficulties when exploring the mobile version of the online casino, and all the necessary features and tools were very accessible.

Payment Method: 4.8/5

One thing everyone should consider before signing up is that Bitstarz Casino is that it’s mainly a Bitcoin casino.

If you have never had an experience with using the best Bitcoin casinos; we understand that it might seem like a complex step to take. However, you can feel at ease at Bitstarz as they provide all their users with a comprehensive, step-by-step guide on using Bitcoin at their online casino.

One big plus of using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as the banking option is that all of your transactions are processed instantly. Moreover, they don’t come with any fees.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

There are several features of Bitstarz that truly stand out the moment you enter this online casino. One of them has to be, without a doubt, their customer support team.

The site’s dedicated team will genuinely go out of their way to assist your every need. We love how quickly they responded to all of our questions and concerns via their live chat option.

If live chat is not your cup of tea, or you’d wish to describe your issue in a more detailed and precise manner, you can email the Bitstarz Casino support team at support@bitstarz.com. You can expect to receive a helpful answer promptly.

Things to Consider Before Signing Up at the Best Crypto Casinos

Before you click on that glowing, golden Sign-Up button to join the best Bitcoin casinos, you should keep a few things in mind.





We understand that the information some casinos provide may be vast and overwhelming, so for your convenience, we have gathered a few things you should consider here.





Crypto-only Bitcoin Casino: For some, this might be a piece of fantastic news, but for others, Bitstarz being a crypto-only casino might sound like a disadvantage.





As we can see both sides of the coin, we think it’s utterly crucial that the potential customers of Bitstarz note that this is a Bitcoin casino, meaning that the deposits and withdrawals here are processed using Bitcoin as a currency.





One massive advantage of Bitstarz being a crypto casino is the fact that they have no fees for payouts, and the withdrawals are processed instantly, which is a big win!





We understand that coming across a crypto casino might sound difficult, but worry not! - Bitstarz offers free and accessible resources on how to use Bitcoin for your online casino gaming experience.





Wagering Requirements: At Bitstarz, the welcome bonus package is well within the industry standard, albeit in the higher end. However, we think it’s fair considering the amount of bonuses you’re getting.





We highly recommend carefully reading the terms and conditions of each bonus you decide to claim, as they might have different wagering requirements.





Region Restrictions: Just because online casinos hold a license doesn’t mean they’re completely legal in all places. In some regions, however, they may be subject to many conditions depending on local laws and policies.





We encourage you to carefully look into the state regulations regarding online gambling and review the local laws before you register at Bitstarz or any other crypto casino sites.





Responsible Gaming: Being transparent about responsible gaming is one of the most prominent features of Bitstarz. As online casino players, it should be in your best interest to be accountable when gaming online. This includes knowing your own limits, taking well-deserved breaks, reading terms and conditions, taking a cool-off period when necessary, and more.





If you would like to learn more about responsible gaming and how to set limits on games at Bitstarz, please feel free to visit the FAQ page of the online casino.

Cryptocurrencies You Can Use at the Best Bitcoin Casinos

The best crypto casinos like Bitstarz have changed the game for players looking for fast, anonymous, and secure gaming experiences. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most popular digital currency in the casino world, Bitstarz now accepts a range of cryptocurrencies to cater to diverse player preferences. Here’s a look at the top cryptocurrencies you can use at Bitcoin online casinos today:





1. Bitcoin (BTC)

It all started with Bitcoin. As the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the go-to option for most crypto casinos. It offers: High security through blockchain technology, Global accessibility without the need for traditional banking, Quick transactions, often completed within minutes.





2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is more than just a currency — it powers smart contracts and decentralized apps. In online casinos, ETH provides: Faster transaction times compared to Bitcoin, Lower fees in many cases, Access to decentralized gambling platforms (dApps).





3. Litecoin (LTC)

Dubbed the "silver to Bitcoin's gold," Litecoin is a favorite among players for: Lightning-fast processing speeds, Minimal transaction fees, Widespread adoption at crypto-friendly casinos like Bitstarz. Litecoin is perfect for players who want quick deposits and even quicker cash-outs.





4. Tether (USDT)

Tether is a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, meaning its value doesn’t fluctuate like other cryptocurrencies. USDT is ideal for casino players who: Want to avoid crypto volatility, Prefer to manage bankrolls in stable, familiar denominations.





5. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Originally created as a joke, Dogecoin is now a legitimate player in the crypto world — and casinos have noticed. DOGE provides: Super-fast transaction times, Extremely low fees, A fun, casual vibe that resonates with many gamblers.

Final Word about the Best BTC Casino

We understand how crucial it is to find a trusted Bitcoin casino that satisfies all of your desires and needs. Thus, we hope our Bitstarz review has helped you decide if this crypto casino is the right match for you.





We have found our experience at Bitstarz Casino to be quite enjoyable - exploring a diverse game selection, claiming generous deposit bonuses, and taking advantage of instant payouts; what could be better than this?





No matter which of the best online casinos you choose to play at, we hope your casino experience will be as enjoyable as ours.





Last but not least, always play responsibly.

Stay Safe at Top Bitcoin Casinos: A Word on Responsible Gambling

Being safe while you gamble at the best Bitcoin casinos is absolutely crucial. If you don’t, you might be at risk of developing unhealthy gambling behaviors, or losing control of your finances. It’s easy to get carried away while you gamble online, so it’s important to do everything in your power to prevent that.





But you don’t have to consider yourself to be a problem gambler to make use of responsible gambling tools. It’s a good idea to consider at least one or two of the following options when you play online Bitcoin casino games.





Deposit limits: You may be able to set up your own limits to payments at Bitcoin gambling sites. These could be daily limits, weekly limits, monthly limits or more. That way, you can keep in control of your spending, and never go over your bankroll or even worse, chase your losses.





Self-exclusion: Everybody needs an online casino break from time to time, no matter how regularly you like to play. Online casinos can help you to do that by allowing you to block yourself from your account for a set period of time, like a month or a few months.





Time checks: Money is not the only thing that you can spend too much of at an online casino. It’s really easy to get carried away with slots as well. That’s why time reminders or even time blocks can be a really helpful tool to keep you safe while gambling online.





Free helplines: Outside of the online casinos themselves, there are a lot of support options available to you. For example, you can call a wide range of free support lines around the country. One of the most popular examples of these is 1-800-GAMBLER.





Support groups: If you want to, you can reach out to organizations like the National Council for Problem Gambling. They will be able to put you into a support group and through a 12 step program with other gamblers, which could be the help you need.





Attachment