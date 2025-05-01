Landsea Homes Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) announced today that the company intends to release its results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on Monday, May 12, 2025, and to host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-343-4136

International dial-in number: 203-518-9843

Conference ID: LANDSEA

Replay Details:

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 11159059

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

(949) 449-2527