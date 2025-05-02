Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market worth $6.1 billion by 2029, at 3.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to USD 6.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is driven by the increasing construction, automotive and electronics industries. However, the market faces restraints from competition from substitute materials. Opportunities lie in the growing demand for bio-based and innovative types of PMMA. The challenges include raw material shortages and a negative impact of the plastic on the overall environment.

List of Key Players in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market:

Trinseo S.A. (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Rohm GmbH (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), LX MMA (South Korea), CHIMEI Corporation (Taiwan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market:

Drivers: Growing automotive industry Restraint: Availability of low-cost substitutes Opportunity: Increasing applications in the healthcare & medical sector Challenge: Raw material shortage

Key Findings of the Study:

The Optical grade PMMA segment is projected to be fastest growing segment in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market during the forecast period. Extruded sheet accounts for largest segment in the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market. The Automotive segment accounted for second largest share during forecast period. Asia Pacific region is the largest market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA).

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is categorized, by grade, into General and optical Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA). The general grade PMMA is easy to process and has good mechanical strength. It is used for different applications like food containers, car tail lamps, and soundproofing walls. It is transparent with supreme weather, electrical, and chemical resistance, unmatched surface hardness, and coloring properties. On the other hand, optical grade PMMA is designed specifically for applications that require superior optical properties. This grade minimizes heat deformation and maintains high luminance and transparency, making it ideal for high-performance optical applications like taillights and, lighting.

The market for Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is segmented, based on form into pellets, beads, acrylic cast sheets, and extruded sheets. When processing PMMA resin, extruded sheet is the most popular method of processing. The process of producing extruded sheets is continuous, with the resin being transported via a horizontal chamber with moving screws and is known to be cost-effective. Cast acrylic sheets are formed by casting the monomer, methyl methacrylate, mixed with initiators and other additives into a form or mold. They are stronger in nature. Pellets of PMMA are primarily utilized for automobile tail lamps, dashboards, lenses, mixer jars, and microwave oven doors, among other applications. Beads are the least used form of PMMA, which is formed through suspension polymerization.

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is categorized, by end-use industry into automotive, construction, electronics, lighting fixtures, signs and displays, marine, healthcare, agriculture, marine, consumer goods, and others. Automotive and construction majorly utilize PMMA due to its application in interior and exterior parts of vehicles and to make windows, panels, and skylights. The electronics industry uses it to make televisions, laptops, and smartphones, due to its optical properties. The signs and displays market also utilize PMMA in the majority of its products.

The Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is regionally segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of value in 2023. Globally, Asia Pacific is the region that uses polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) the most. The last few years have seen enormous expansion in the region. This includes expanding economies, a growing population, welcoming investment laws, and government programs aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure sector.

