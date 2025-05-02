Dental Intelligence Engagement Now Integrates with Dentrix Ascend to Power Practice Growth

Pleasant Grove, UT , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leader in dental practice performance solutions, is excited to announce that its Engagement platform now officially integrates with Dentrix Ascend, the cloud-based practice management system from Henry Schein One.



Dental Intelligence

This strategic integration allows Dentrix Ascend practices to address key functionality` gaps while enhancing operational efficiency, boosting production, and strengthening patient relationships. The result? Intelligent growth and seamless patient experiences at every touchpoint.

"Dental Intelligence Engagement was built to help practices work smarter, not harder," said Dan Larsen, VP of Product at Dental Intelligence. "By integrating with Dentrix Ascend, we're bringing our powerful engagement, scheduling, and communication tools to even more practices, giving them everything they need to drive growth, streamline operations, and deliver truly exceptional patient care."

With the Engagement + Dentrix Ascend integration, practices gain access to:

Enhanced Scheduling : Advanced Online Scheduling with automated quick-fill capabilities and direct appointment writeback into Dentrix Ascend

: Advanced Online Scheduling with automated quick-fill capabilities and direct appointment writeback into Dentrix Ascend Streamlined Administration : Automated forms and consents with instant writeback, real-time operational tools, team chat, and medical alert updates

: Automated forms and consents with instant writeback, real-time operational tools, team chat, and medical alert updates Improved Patient Communication : Patient chat, mass communication tools, targeted email marketing, and convenient patient-facing features, including a mobile app, patient portal, and virtual check-in

: Patient chat, mass communication tools, targeted email marketing, and convenient patient-facing features, including a mobile app, patient portal, and virtual check-in Elevated Patient Experience: Customizable loyalty programs, personalized treatment plans, and intuitive digital forms that create a thoughtful, seamless patient journey

The integration leverages the official Dentrix Ascend API to ensure secure, accurate data exchange, providing a seamless workflow for both single and multi-location dental practices.

Dental Intelligence Engagement is now available for all Dentrix Ascend practices. Click here to learn more or schedule a demo.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From analytics, to patient engagement, and even insurance management, Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter.™

###

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

Dental Intelligence Inc.

2100 W Pleasant Grove Blvd #400, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

info@dentalintel.com

https://www.dentalintel.com















